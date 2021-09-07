CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Bristol-Myers to require U.S., Puerto Rico staff to be vaccinated

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will require all its employees working in the United States and Puerto Rico to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus effective Nov. 1, the drugmaker said on Tuesday. In the face of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, spurred by the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant,...

Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
TEXAS STATE
#Bristol Myers#U S#Vaccinations#Reuters#Bristol Myers Squibb Co#Centene Corp#Cigna Corp#Microsoft Corp
Editor at Global Perspectives

Puerto Rico Protestors to U.S. "Get out!"

Hundreds of Puerto Ricans took to the streets, again, to protest against a bill aimed at annexing Puerto Rico to the United States. One poll showing over 1 million responses was almost divided, with 52 percent in favor of the annexation. The country remains deeply divided over the issue.
101 WIXX

UK would not have approved Valneva COVID vaccine, health secretary says

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain cancelled its contract for about 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by France’s Valneva in part because it was clear it would not be approved for use in the country, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Tuesday. “There are commercial reasons that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

France gains EU okay for 3 billion euro scheme to help virus-hit companies

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission on Tuesday approved a 3-billion-euro ($3.6 billion) French scheme to provide debt and capital support to virus-hit companies. Called the Transition Fund for enterprises affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, the scheme includes subordinated and participating loans and recapitalisation measures, in particular hybrid capital instruments and preferred shares without voting rights.
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

UK likely to require health workers to be vaccinated against COVID

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain is highly likely to require front-line health and social care workers in England to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Tuesday. Javid said the government had launched a consultation on protecting vulnerable patients by making COVID-19 and flu vaccinations a condition of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
