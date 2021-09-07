CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Vikings Schedule Prediction: Can The Purple Finish Strong?

By purplePTSD
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are 17 games in the upcoming season, so the fourth and final Minnesota Vikings schedule prediction article takes on five games. Frankly, I don’t love the increase to 17 games, but Roger Goodell never returned my calls. Alas, the NFL is moving forward with a poor decision, which is essentially their calling card at this point. A quick refresher from the first, second, and third portion of this series: we’re sitting at a good-but-not-great 8-4 as we head into the final stretch. As you’ll see, Minnesota has a brutal end to their schedule.

