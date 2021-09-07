Minnesota Vikings Schedule Prediction: Can The Purple Finish Strong?

As of Tuesday morning, the Minnesota Vikings are lacking a bit of linebacker depth. Anthony Barr’s status is still up in the air, and the dreams of signing K.J. Wright are now gone. Coincidentally, this intriguing option for some added depth in the LB room comes from the same team that signed Wright: the Las Vegas Raiders. In a very surprising move that could only come from the Sin City, the Raiders decided to cut 2020 third-round draft pick, Tanner Muse. Then about an hour later in another move that can only be considered Raider-esque, they wished him a happy birthday via Twitter.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO