CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

The Next Big Thing In Dairy-Free Ice Cream: JD’s Vegan, from Jermaine Dupri

By Lucy Danziger
92.9 NIN
92.9 NIN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What's sweeter than a love song? A vegan frozen dessert named after one. That's what Jermaine Dupri is betting on with his new line of vegan frozen desserts that have a musical twist and a sweet taste that you can enjoy alone or with a loved one, fresh from the freezer aisle. Dupri, Creative Advisor to The Beet, long-time vegan (of more than 15 years), and superstar music producer, is never sitting still. He just spent the better part of the summer in the studio working on new songs from emerging artists and chart-toppers alike.

929nin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

How this startup gets its plant-based ice cream to taste like dairy

The plant-based ice cream from Eclipse Foods, a Bay Area startup, is made with ingredients like oats, potatoes, and corn. But because of the company’s process—a patent-pending combination of heat, pressure, and other steps—it mimics the molecular structure of dairy. “We looked at alternative proteins in the food system at...
FOOD & DRINKS
cbslocal.com

Vegan Ice Cream Shop Cajou Creamery Opens In Downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new ice cream store in Downtown Baltimore is giving Marylanders a taste of some very unique and internationally-inspired flavors made from plant-based ingredients. “We’re not your average ice cream shop,” said Nicole Foster, co-founder of Cajou Creamery. “All of our flavors are inspired by the globe,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Onward State

Staff Picks: The Best Non-Ice Cream Items From The Berkey Creamery

Penn State’s Berkey Creamery has been known for its ice cream for 150 years, and for good reason. Its ice cream goes hard! But the beloved joint has some other top-tier items that you should know about, too. Ranging from other dairy products to meat to coffee, the Creamery has...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
WECT

Kraft’s mac and cheese-flavored ice cream is back

(CNN) - I scream, you scream, we all scream for ... mac and cheese?. Kraft macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream is back, and here’s the scoop on how to get it. The Kraft Heinz Company is partnering again with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create the product. That company is...
FOOD & DRINKS
DFW Community News

Morgan’s Ice Cream

Morgan’s Ice Cream, 321 S Main St, FW. 817-615-9999. Noon-10pm Sun, 4pm-9pm Tue-Thu, 2pm-10pm Fri, noon-10pm Sat. Strawberry and buttercake, cinnamon and oatmeal cookie crumbles, vanilla and honey — these are just some of the flavor combinations being churned out by Morgan’s Ice Cream, owned by the same couple who created the Dwell Coffee and Biscuits chain. The former home of Gypsy Scoops has been renovated by Jeff and Stephanie Brannon to operate as an independent creamery specializing in out-of-this-world ice cream.
RESTAURANTS
One Green Planet

Chocolate Beetroot Cake with Coconut Whipped Cream [Vegan, Gluten Free]

1/3 cup grapeseed oil (alternatively you could use Olive oil) 2 cups coconut whipped cream or 2 cans of full-fat coconut milk. Preheat oven to 375°F, line cake pans with parchment paper, and grease the sides. In a small bowl, combine the flax meal and water and let stand for...
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jermaine Dupri
vegnews.com

How This Woman-Owned Vegan Ice Cream Shop Became a Hollywood Favorite

There’s a crowded, two-story stripmall on the corner of Fountain and Vine. Unremarkable in many aspects, this crammed together collection of shops sits two blocks removed from the bustling foot traffic of Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. For those in the know, this stripmall is a vegan destination. Sitting caddy corner to Doomie’s and Doomie’s Next Mex—two popular late-night eateries known for plant-based fast food—is Dear Bella Creamery. Originally coined Cocobella’s, Hollywood’s first all-vegan ice cream shop generates an instant sense of whimsy even before the first lick. The happy blue-and-pink accented walls covered with giant sprinkles and pastel-colored ice cream cones (perfect for Instagram shots of double-scooped waffle cones) coupled with the tantalizing display case of vegan ice cream send off electric currents of joy. When at Dear Bella’s, you get to escape for just a moment into innocent, ice cream-induced bliss. Still going strong through the pandemic, co-owners Alice Cherng and Belinda Wei sat down with us for a behind-the-scenes look at the making of this popular vegan Hollywood spot. It’s not all Strawberry Fields and Sunflower Buttercup—running a vegan ice cream shop definitely has its fair share of Rocky Road, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
vegnews.com

KFC Just Launched Oatly Vegan Ice Cream in China

International fast-food giant Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) just added Oatly’s vegan ice cream to its menus across China. The chain now offers Oatly’s oat milk-based ice cream in two classic flavors, Strawberry and Chocolate, and describes the flavor as “refreshing and dense.” The new oat milk ice cream options come in single-serve containers for 12 yuan each (approximately $1.86).
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Food#Dairy#Food Drink#Cookies Cream#Atlanta Peach Cobbler#Keylime Pie#The Peach Cobbler#Vegan Army
Time Out Global

Coolhaus is giving away free ice cream sandwiches this Labor Day

Everyone knows that after Labor Day, which lands on September 6 this year, wearing white, watching a movie under the stars and eating ice cream are all subject to New York City fines. Just kidding, go nuts! To help you keep the party going, you can snag a free Coolhaus frozen treat this Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
vegnews.com

Trader Joe’s Is About to Launch 10 New Vegan Products. And One of Them is Boursin Dairy-Free Cheese.

Starting this week, grocery chain Trader Joe’s is expected to launch 10 new vegan products. The store will be launching fall-inspired items such as vegan pumpkin oat milk, pumpkin hummus, pumpkin cashew yogurt, pumpkin overnight oats, along with sour gummy cats and bats for Halloween. The chain will also offer new products made with oat milk, including vegan eggnog and chocolate bars.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Tree Hugger

A Vegan's Guide to Dairy Queen: Best Menu Options, Swaps, and More

Dairy Queen's soft-serve ice cream treats have been a staple in American fast food since 1940. Alongside their signature curl-top cone, Dairy Queen introduced typical hamburger stand fare in the late 1950s, and today their menu has expanded to include a variety of specialty frozen drinks. As you can imagine,...
FOOD & DRINKS
pbs.org

Vegan Raspberry Brownie Ice Cream Bars

I often get requests for recipes that are less reliant on butter & eggs, and that are gluten-free, so I wanted to come up with a fun plant-based recipe that would be refreshing for these sweltering heat waves we’ve been having, and also gluten-free. (And not require an ice cream maker since I don’t have one!)
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
informnny.com

Stewart’s Shops ice cream, sherbet earn top honors at World Dairy Expo

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shop ice cream represented the North Country at the 54th annual World Dairy Expo. Stewart’s Shop products ranked highly out of 1,400 entries for their Championship Dairy Product Contest, with multiple standing out as winners. The contest is the only all dairy contest offered in the country and receives entries from across the country. This year, the company earned a top three finish in six different categories and had two first place winners.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mommypotamus

Spiced Vanilla Chai Ice Cream Recipe (Dairy-Free)

Infused with vanilla, black tea, and my five-minute masala chai spice mix, this cool and creamy chai ice cream recipe is super easy to make and so decadent. Since I’m dairy-free right now as part of my healing journey, it doesn’t incorporate traditional ingredients like heavy cream and whole milk. You’d never guess that by tasting it, though – it’s got the smooth, scoopable, rich texture of real deal ice cream.
RECIPES
Roanoke Times

Business Intel: Scoop shop offering dairy-free ice cream opens in Wasena

Owners of two businesses in Roanoke’s Wasena neighborhood have come together to open an ice cream shop serving dairy-free scoops. Quincy Randolph of RND Coffee and Nate Sloan of restaurant and wine bar Bloom are calling their new venture Créme Fresh. Sloan said the partnership made sense for a number...
ROANOKE, VA
92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy