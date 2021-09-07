CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marana, AZ

Suspicious death: Man found in Marana wash

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 6 days ago
Marana police say the death of a man found in a wash is suspicious.

Police say the man was found at about 7 a.m. Monday in the CDO Wash in the 4100 block of West Aerie Drive.

Police say the man was white and had dark brown hair. He had a medium build and average height, as well as a tattoo.

Those with information should call (520) 382-2000.

KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

