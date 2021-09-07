CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COLUMN: St. Vincent de Paul helps neighbors in many ways

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Vincent de Paul, St Max Food Pantry and Resale Shop have been serving those in need in our communities since 2008. We provide emergency assistance to our neighbors in the form of food as well as financial assistance for those who have overdue utility bills. Our primary mission is to serve our neighbors in need while maintaining their dignity and making no distinctions for social or ethical backgrounds, religious affiliations, or political opinions.

