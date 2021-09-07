COLUMN: St. Vincent de Paul helps neighbors in many ways

NORTH PORT — For Chez McCoy, the mission of her Rescue Garage for vulnerable dogs is fairly simple, if you follow the four R's:. Rescue, rehabilitate, retrain, re-home. The local, grass-roots nonprofit, headquartered in North Port, is set up as a portal where "at-risk" dogs come in at one end and find a forever home at the other — or at least stable foster home. The group will "provide educational tools and support, community outreach programs, and advocate on behalf of stable pet ownership and animal welfare issues," according to its mission statement at www.rescuegarage.org.

