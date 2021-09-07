High CPU usage post upgrade to Workspace ONE Intelligent Hub 21.07
Since the beginning of the month, our users are complaining about the fact that computers CPU reach 100% of usage causing difficulties in working. Analyzing the tasks that are using the CPU we found that the "AirwatchService" uses all free CPU. We have seen that was recently released an update of the Intelligent Hub Agent (version 21.7.1.0) and by contacting support, we found that is a known issue (https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/85634).communities.vmware.com
