CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Hometown Lenders Adds Washington Branch

By Christina Hughes Babb
themreport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHometown Lenders announced the addition of another branch location, continuing the company's robust strategic growth, according to a news release from the company. The press alert explains that Hometown Lenders selectively identifies and meticulously reviews established, well-respected mortgage lenders who have earned the trust of families in their respective local communities over time; utilizing this vetting process, HTL decides which existing lenders would be ideal fits to become new branches of Hometown Lenders.

themreport.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

6 things to watch Tuesday in California's recall election

Los Angeles (CNN) — The attempted recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom will reach its crescendo on Tuesday, with polls and ballot return data so far showing the Democratic governor in a strong position to stay in power in the nation's largest Democratic state. The recall effort is a largely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Blinken grilled in first hearing since Afghanistan withdrawal

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made his first public appearance before Congress on Monday to answer a barrage of questions about the Biden administration’s chaotic exit from Afghanistan. The nation’s top diplomat also came under scrutiny over the administration’s plans for Afghan allies left behind and the fate of more...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Putin to self-isolate due to COVID cases among inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that he tested negative for COVID-19. The announcement came in the Kremlin’s readout of Putin’s phone call with Tajikistan’s president. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, receiving his second shot in April.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Gig Harbor, WA
Business
State
Alabama State
City
Gig Harbor, WA
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Taylor

Comments / 0

Community Policy