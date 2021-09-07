CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residential Construction Continues Shift to Suburbs

themreport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Q2 of 2021, multifamily construction posted double-digit percentage gains in small metro core and suburban areas, while large metro areas experienced a decrease for multifamily building activity. “The trend of construction shifting from high-density metro areas to more affordable regions, which accelerated at the beginning of the pandemic early...

themreport.com

chicagoconstructionnews.com

Construction costs continue to increase; contractors struggle to get delivery of supplies: AGC

The prices contractors pay for construction materials continued to increase in August while many firms report struggles to get those materials delivered on time, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of America of government data released today. Association officials urged Washington officials to take steps to help address the challenges impacting the entire supply chain and driving the price escalations.
CONSTRUCTION
ArchDaily

Prefabrication Could Make Housing Construction More Affordable

The concept of prefabrication in construction corresponds to elements, parts or entire buildings produced in a factory and transported to a construction site for a quick installation. This represents numerous advantages over traditional construction methods, such as speed, precision in execution, efficiency, cleanliness of the work and, in many cases, cost. Considering that housing is a primary human need, using industrial methods for the construction of affordable and good quality housing has always interested architects, whether to house growing urban populations or for temporary or emergency settlements, on the most diverse scales. After many attempts throughout history, the question remains whether the popularization of prefabrication in the construction field can be a solution to provide greater equity in access to housing.
CONSTRUCTION
WTOP

DC metro housing market continues to moderate

Sales, contracts to buy and new listings of homes in the D.C. metro area were all lower in August than July, and the market has entered a moderate level of demand, according to listing service Bright MLS. The median selling price metro wide in August was $536,800, 6.3% higher than...
REAL ESTATE
Clinton Herald

HELSCHER: Critical shortage of affordable homes continues

The U.S. housing market, already strong before the pandemic, has heated up to record levels in 2021. The Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index, measuring home prices in 20 major metropolitan areas, reported a 12-month increase of 18.6% in June 2021, the largest yearly gain in data going back to 1987. The National Association of Realtors reported that the national median price of an existing home was $359,900 in July, down from $362,800 in June, which was the 113th consecutive month of yearly price increases. The June to July price relief was due in part to increased supply, with total inventory of new and existing homes increased 7.3% month-to-month but still down 12% from a year ago.
REAL ESTATE
themreport.com

The Week Ahead: Examining the State of the Housing Market

On Friday, September 17, the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies will present a webinar titled “The State of the Nation’s Housing” from 11:15-12:15 p.m. CDT. In this presentation, Daniel McCue, a Senior Research Associate at the Center, will discuss “The State of the Nation’s Housing 2021,” a report authored by the Center analyzing trends in the market over the past year.
REAL ESTATE
themreport.com

Despite Rise in Inventory, Mortgage Application Volume Declines

The MBA’s Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, decreased 1.9% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier. On an unadjusted basis, the Index decreased 3% compared with the previous week. The Refinance Index decreased 3% from the previous week and was 4% lower than the same week one year ago. The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 0.2% from one week earlier. The unadjusted Purchase Index decreased 3% compared with the previous week, 18% lower than the same week one year ago.
REAL ESTATE
seaislenews.com

Tiffany Bucher of Foreclosure Excess Proceeds Breaks Down the Current Housing Market and Potential Foreclosure Crisis

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent recession, Americans have watched the housing market with bated breath, often expecting the worst. When the pandemic first hit in March of 2020, many Americans lost their jobs and struggled to make their mortgage and rent payments. In order to protect the economic and national health interests, the United States government intervened and created a number of bailout programs, including a foreclosure moratorium and mortgage forbearance program. These programs were a major success, and not only prevented a bust but set off a housing boom. Thanks to low-interest rates caused by the recession, low inventory of houses, and government support, the median home price shot up by roughly 24%. However, with these programs now ending after 18 long months, many Americans are again unsure of their housing situation and its impact on the US housing market. During the last few months, Tiffany Bucher, foreclosure expert, and co-founder of Foreclosure Excess Proceeds, has read a wide variety of reports speculating how this new development will affect the housing market. As an expert in her field, Tiffany Bucher of Foreclosure Excess Proceeds will review different aspects of the current housing market and how the end of the mortgage forbearance program will impact the market.
REAL ESTATE
themreport.com

Mixed Jobs Reports Stabilizes Mortgage Rates

“While the economy continues to grow, it has lost momentum over the last two months due to the current wave of new COVID cases that has led to weaker employment, lower spending and declining consumer confidence,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Consequently, mortgage rates dropped early this summer and have stayed steady despite increases in inflation caused by supply and demand imbalances. The net result for housing is that these low and stable rates allow consumers more time to find the homes they are looking to purchase.”
BUSINESS
Housing Wire

Red-hot US housing market begins to cool

Though the demand for homes remained strong across the United States in August, there are clear signs that the housing market is past its peak. A report from residential brokerage Redfin found that pending sales across 400 metro areas were up 6% year over year in the four weeks that ended Sept. 5. Still, the 69,563 homes that went into contract represented a 9% decrease from the high point set in May 2021.
REAL ESTATE
themreport.com

Homebuyer Optimism Increases

Home purchase sentiment is down on an annual basis and remains relatively flat month over month. The good-time-to-sell-rough-time-to-buy feeling remains strong among consumers, however the Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index indicates some optimism from those considering buying in coming months. The experts at Fannie Mae say concerns about the coronavirus Delta variant, as well as inflation, could be negatively affecting consumer confidence.
BUSINESS
norwoodnews.org

Tremont: Construction Application Filed for 7-Story Residential Building at 1677 Townsend Avenue

Building applications have been filed for a seven-story residential building located at 1677 Townsend Avenue in the Tremont section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located between Walton and Jerome Avenues, the 3,333 square-foot lot is close to the 174-175th Streets subway station, serviced by the B and D trains, and the Mt. Eden Avenue subway station, serviced by the 4 train.
BRONX, NY
probuilder.com

How Can Buyers Know if They Paid the Correct Amount for Their Home?

With home prices reaching historic highs, many who purchased decades ago are seeing homes going for the same price they purchased, leaving them with hundreds of thousands of dollars lost after factoring in renovation, maintenance, and additions. It’s nearly impossible to predict what’s in store for housing prices in a specific area, says two real estate experts. The housing market today appeared out of the blue, with many unpredictable factors playing into buyers spending more than $100,000 over asking (the pandemic, for one). One factor that has been noted for some time is the underbuilding of homes since the Great Recession.
REAL ESTATE
simplifyingthemarket.com

Home Price Appreciation Is Skyrocketing in 2021. What About 2022?

One of the major story lines over the last year is how well the residential real estate market performed. One key metric in the spotlight is home price appreciation. According to the latest indices, home prices are skyrocketing this year. Here are the latest percentages showing the year-over-year increase in...
REAL ESTATE
themreport.com

Tappable Homeowner Equity Skyrocketing

Homeowners' equity is skyrocketing to unprecedented levels. That has several implications related to expected en masse forbearance exits, the near-future foreclosure landscape, and more—experts are analyzing the Mortgage Monitor Reportpublished this week by Black Knight . One of the many housing market metrics recorded and analyzed in the report, available...
REAL ESTATE
bdmag.com

Experts Predict Future of Real Estate Market

The past year has significantly impacted the real estate market. When COVID hit, people stopped buying houses for many reasons and it sent the market into a spiral. Now that things are inching towards normal, there are still several factors that will continue to impact the market. In an article...
REAL ESTATE
azbigmedia.com

Here is the best time to buy a house, according to experts

The best time to buy a house in America is officially here. Between Sept. 12 and Oct.17, the majority of markets across the country will hit their home buying sweet spot with more homes for sale, lower prices and less buyer competition compared to the average week of the year, according to Realtor.com’s Best Time to Buy a House Report. This week kicks off the season with optimal home buying conditions in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Denver, Detroit, Minneapolis, and Portland, but the majority (18 markets) won’t hit their prime until the week of Oct. 3 (see chart below for optimal weeks by market).
REAL ESTATE

