Residential Construction Continues Shift to Suburbs

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent recession, Americans have watched the housing market with bated breath, often expecting the worst. When the pandemic first hit in March of 2020, many Americans lost their jobs and struggled to make their mortgage and rent payments. In order to protect the economic and national health interests, the United States government intervened and created a number of bailout programs, including a foreclosure moratorium and mortgage forbearance program. These programs were a major success, and not only prevented a bust but set off a housing boom. Thanks to low-interest rates caused by the recession, low inventory of houses, and government support, the median home price shot up by roughly 24%. However, with these programs now ending after 18 long months, many Americans are again unsure of their housing situation and its impact on the US housing market. During the last few months, Tiffany Bucher, foreclosure expert, and co-founder of Foreclosure Excess Proceeds, has read a wide variety of reports speculating how this new development will affect the housing market. As an expert in her field, Tiffany Bucher of Foreclosure Excess Proceeds will review different aspects of the current housing market and how the end of the mortgage forbearance program will impact the market.

REAL ESTATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO