EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings wore purple jerseys and white pants for their season opener. The yellow flags were an unplanned and unwelcomed accessory. Nothing will spoil a game quite like recurring penalties, and the Vikings ultimately sealed their demise in Cincinnati with a bad rash of early infractions. They were flagged 16 times during the 27-24 overtime defeat, all but two by the offense. Twelve of them were accepted by the Bengals, totaling 116 yards.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO