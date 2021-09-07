CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

One Piece of the Vikings Offseason To-Do List Is Unresolved

By Vikings Territory
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Vikings systematically checked off an offseason to-do list – from new coaches, free agents, the draft, to Harrison Smith’s contraction extension at the end of August. While the sentiment internally from the team and among its fans is positive for a 2021 prognosis, most national entities consider the Vikings a middling team, extremely similar to the 2020 version. Perhaps the same quarterback-coach combo will do that for onlookers.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 wide receivers Vikings can sign after Adam Thielen’s injury

Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen give the Vikings a terrific starting duo at wide receiver, but Thielen’s injury highlights the team’s need for more depth. The Vikings sport one of the best starting wide receiving corps in the entire NFL when Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are both healthy. Things fall off quickly behind that pair of Pro Bowlers though. Thielen’s recent thigh injury isn’t thought to be serious, but it does highlight Minnesota’s need to build more depth in the receiver room.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kirk Cousins’ newest Vikings teammate isn’t a fan of him

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been cast in a not-so-great light this offseason amid his thoughts on remaining unvaccinated. While he’s certainly in his right to do so, it has not pleased head coach Mike Zimmer. It appears the Vikings are on the verge of signing Everson Griffen, who...
NFL
thespun.com

Vikings Have Reportedly Suffered A Major Injury Blow

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith, who is expected to have an expanded role this season, is now likely to begin the year on the sideline. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Smith is expected to undergo knee surgery for a meniscus injury. The procedure will keep him out for the beginning of the season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Piece#To Do List#Free Agents#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings
FanSided

Vikings: Mike Zimmer’s latest quote on Kirk Cousins is hilariously cringe

Mike Zimmer Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins watched film for the first time together this week. Then the head coach dropped a cringe line. It’s painfully obvious Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and quarterback Kirk Cousins aren’t exactly best buds. They’re watching tape together now, though, which isn’t the worst...
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Falcons QB Available After Being Cut by Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have waived former Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback Danny Etling, according to multiple reports. The Falcons have unexpectedly found themselves in the market for a quarterback after A.J. McCarron suffered a season ending knee injury in the first quarter against the Dolphins on Saturday night. Etling became available...
NFL
The Spun

Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
minnesotasportsfan.com

Vikings Sit Atop NFC North After Week One

The Minnesota Vikings kicked off their 2021 season on Sunday. They were terrible. I don’t have the greatest memory but it had to be Mike Zimmer’s worst start to a season while head coaching the purple and gold. His team committed 17 penalties, 12 of which were accepted by the Cincinnati Bengals costing the Vikings a total of 116 yards on the day.
NFL
FanSided

Vikings already should be thinking about who replaces Kirk Cousins

After a narrow Week 1 loss, the Minnesota Vikings must consider who will replace quarterback Kirk Cousins in 2023 — or sooner. In 2018, the Minnesota Vikings entrusted the future of their franchise in Kirk Cousins‘ football-wielding hands, awarding him a historic contract that featured “the most fully guaranteed money in NFL history.”
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

3 teams who should try to sign wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald

No one on this planet would argue against Larry Fitzgerald being a Hall of Famer in the future. Fitzgerald is second all-time — only to Jerry Rice — in receptions (1,432) and receiving yards (17,492). The 11-time Pro Bowler had a remarkable career with the Arizona Cardinals, but it appears that he is either headed to retirement or waiting for an opportunity to play for a new team in the 2021 NFL season.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

The Vikings Almost Got Away With One

A tie is usually an unsatisfying result, but the Minnesota Vikings would have taken one on Sunday. It would have been a fitting end to the game. Their offense took a quarter to get going, they lost two replay reviews that they arguably should have won, and every member of the offensive line took a penalty. Despite all that, the Cincinnati Bengals were never able to run away with the game.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Zimmer Gives New Vikings Player Stamp of Approval

With uncertainty on the status of Minnesota Vikings strongside linebacker Anthony Barr for Week 1, head coach Mike Zimmer needs all the help at linebacker he can get. After Barr on the depth chart, a hodgepodge of youngsters including Ryan Connelly and Blake Lynch fortify the depth. And that means the other starting linebackers – Eric Kendricks and Nick Vigil – must perform well if Barr is out, cleaning up any possible shortcomings from Connelly or Lynch.
NFL
FanSided

Vikings: Kirk Cousins encouraged Dalvin Cook after brutal fumble

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins provided words of encouragement to running back Dalvin Cook following his fumble in overtime. The Minnesota Vikings fanbase went through all of the emotions on Sunday during the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. After trailing 24-14 at the end of the third quarter, the Vikings came back to tie the game to send the game into overtime. Unfortunately, a controversial fumble by star running back Dalvin Cook helped set the stage for Evan McPherson’s game-winning field goal.
NFL
Daily Norseman

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals: Key information and first quarter discussion

My friends. . .we have, officially, made it. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, we are T-minus one hour from the start of the 2021 NFL season for the Minnesota Vikings, as they’re rolling into Paul Brown Stadium to take on Mike Zimmer’s former team, the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s been a while since the Vikings won in Cincinnati. . .29 years, to be exact. . .and the purple are hoping to get a jump on the NFC North with a victory to start their season.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

The Secret to Happiness, Minnesota Vikings Edition

Now that I’m a man of a certain age, I’ve noticed that some people around me are actually paying attention to my life advice. Perhaps it’s the alarming amount of gray hair, or the increasing number of lines on my face, each one implying that I might possibly know what the hell I’m talking about. I’ve become a bit of an elder statesman, something of a mentor, perhaps even some kind of sage, who’s been around the block and seen it all. And it’s true, I have seen it all—everything, I tell you!—except of course for the one thing that matters most.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final score predictions for Vikings vs. Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals face a tall task in Week 1 to start the 2021 season. It isn’t just difficult because the Minnesota Vikings are in town with a high-flying offense. It’s also trying to get a rehabbed Joe Burrow on the same page with some new pieces after little time together in the preseason. It’s trying to get a defense that looks improved to mesh quickly on the field during live action.
NFL
chatsports.com

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals: Television, radio, streaming and more

We are just hours away from getting the 2021 NFL season officially started, as the Minnesota Vikings and the Cincinnati Bengals are getting set to kick things off from Paul Brown Stadium. The fans will be back in the stands and we’re finally going to get to see some of the Vikings’ stars back on the field for the first time since last January.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy