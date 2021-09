When the 2021 Mustang Mach-E was introduced, it sent a powerful message that Ford was about to go all in on electrification. The legendary pony car had been turning heads and thrilling drivers since 1964, and no other Ford nameplate went back further. Some muscle car aficionados rejected the EV out of hand, but those open-minded enough to take a test drive quickly learned that the Mach-E has more than enough moxie to be called a Mustang. By electrifying one of its most beloved models, Ford demonstrated its firm conviction that truly great vehicles don’t have to belch carbon dioxide.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO