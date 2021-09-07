CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

RFK's widow says his killer should not be paroled

By Jake Flanagin
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 6 days ago

Ethel Kennedy said in a statement Tuesday that the decision of a parole board in San Diego to release Sirhan Sirhan, the man who killed Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, should not be released from prison.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Arkansas Online

OTHERS SAY: The murder of RFK was an assault on democracy; block parole of Sirhan Sirhan

Early in the morning of June 5, 1968, during an event at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles marking his victory in the California presidential primary the day before, Robert F. Kennedy was shot three times by Sirhan Sirhan, a Palestinian immigrant with Jordanian citizenship whose diary detailed a hatred for RFK over his strong support for Israel. A day later, Kennedy died from his wounds.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Westerly Sun

Letter: RFK’s killer does not deserve compassion

More than 50 years later and Sirhan Sirhan continues to torture, per your Aug. 28 and 31 articles about a modern-day torn Kennedy clan on his possible parole. Fresh off his California primary win in June 1968, Robert F. Kennedy was primed to capture the Democratic presidential nomination to possibly become the next POTUS, but instead, we got Nixon. RFK’s assasination coupled with Martin Luther King’s demise a couple months earlier propelled America’s journey from innocence that, by the way, Norman Lear’s “All in The Family” so brilliantly captured a few years later, bringing the controversial topics of war, race, women’s rights, prejudice, income inequality, homosexuality, and more into America’s living rooms every Saturday night.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
The Independent

Robert F Kennedy’s widow opposes husband’s killer getting parole

The widow of Robert F Kennedy has said she does not support her husband’s killer getting parole. Ethel Kennedy, 93, said that Sirhan Bushara Sirhan, 77, should be spared the death penalty, however she did not think that he should be freed from prison.This comes after his children were split about whether their father’s killer ought to be paroled. Kerry Kennedy, Joseph P Kennedy II, Courtney Kennedy, Christopher G. Kennedy, Maxwell T. Kennedy and Rory Kennedy co-authored a statement expressing their opposition. Their brothers, Robert F Kennedy Jr and Douglas Kennedy, expressed support for his parole.“Bobby believed we should...
U.S. POLITICS
news4sanantonio.com

Parole board recommends parole to RFK's assassin

CALIFORNIA - After 53 years in prison, the man convicted of assassinating Senator Robert F. Kennedy has been recommended for parole. Until Friday, Sirhan Sirhan had been denied parole 15 times. The full California parole board has 120 days to make a final decision about the release of a man...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert F. Kennedy
Person
Sirhan Sirhan
Person
Ethel Kennedy
Tampa Bay Times

Robert Kennedy’s killer should not go free. | Column

Every murder changes the course of history, some more than others. One of the most consequential killings in our nation’s history was the 1968 assassination of Robert F. Kennedy, then a presidential candidate. The great crime was committed by Sirhan Sirhan, a young anti-Zionist with a gun who was angry at RFK for his support of Israel.
U.S. POLITICS
Boston

Joe Kennedy III speaks out against parole of RFK’s killer

"For our family, there has been no apology, no acceptance of personal responsibility, and no remorse." Former Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy III is speaking out against the possible parole of the man convicted of killing his grandfather, Robert F. Kennedy, in 1968. Kennedy tweeted a statement on Wednesday sharing his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
yonkerstimes.com

RFK’s Children, From Westchester, Split on Weather Sirhan-Sirhan Should be Paroled

On Aug. 15, a California parole board granted parole to Sirhan Sirhan, who was convicted of killing U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy in 1968. Sirhan, 77, has served 53 years in prison and has been denied parole for the past 15 years. The ruling is under normal review by the parole board and will then go to Governor Gavin Newsome, who will have 30 days to decide whether to grant it, reverse it or modify it.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parole Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Newsday

Fighting bias in schools and shock over RFK assassin's parole

Newsday reported a swastika discovered at an elementary school ["Swastika found on Northport school playground," News, Sept. 1]. A similar incident occurred last year at a school in East Northport. Local anti-hate group leaders asked what the school district has done besides painting over or removing the hateful words or symbols.
NORTHPORT, NY
CBS Miami

Miami Nurse Niviane Petit Phelps Pleads Guilty To Threatening To Kill Vice President Kamala Harris

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Miami nurse has pled guilty in federal court for threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris. Niviane Petit Phelps, 39, of Miami-Dade, pled guilty on Sept. 10, in federal district court to a six-count indictment charging her with making threats to kill Vice President Harris, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. During the change of plea hearing, Phelps admitted that in February, she sent her husband, who was in prison, 30-second video clips of herself threatening to kill the Vice President. The videos show Phelps making the threats, screaming curse words, saying that she had accepted $53,000, to carry...
MIAMI, FL
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy