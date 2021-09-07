CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Gas prices spike after storm shuts down refineries

By ABC7 Staff
wtvy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gas prices shot up an average of eight cents a gallon last week after Hurricane Ida idled refineries along the Gulf Coast, the AAA reported Tuesday. Travelers found the most expensive Labor Day gas prices in seven years. Prices at the pump are now averaging $3.02 per gallon in Florida. That’s 83 cents more than last year’s holiday, and 58 cents more than what drivers paid during the 2019 holiday weekend.

www.wtvy.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Why Gas Prices Might Not Come Down Anytime Soon

Consumer price data for Aug. 2021, released on Sep. 14, showed that U.S. retail inflation rose 5.3 percent (annualized) during that month, and core inflation (which excludes food and energy) rose 4 percent. Whereas inflation eased from Jul. 2021, it was still high. Higher gas prices are contributing to the rise in inflation. Why is gas so expensive right now?
TRAFFIC
fox4kc.com

Where Kansas investigators stand on natural gas price spike during February freeze

TOPEKA (AP/KSNT) — A natural gas price spike hitting Kansas towns from a February 2021 cold-weather crisis may have broken a state law, according to the attorney general. Attorney General Derek Schmidt said that state law prohibits unjustified price increases for necessary goods and services during a declared state of disaster emergency. He is now seeking outside legal help to investigate the sharp increase in natural gas prices while much of the state saw rolling blackouts from the weather’s strain on the regional power grid. Schmidt’s office said Monday it is looking to retain a law firm with expertise in the natural gas marketplace to help investigate, and the end result could be civil litigation aimed at enforcing the state’s anti-profiteering law.
TOPEKA, KS
WRDW-TV

Ga. gas prices fall slightly, but new Gulf storm could change that

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After rising a week ago due to a shipping crunch due to Hurricane Ida, gasoline prices across Georgia are down slightly this week. The average on Monday is $2.97 per gallon, down from $2.98 a week ago and up a penny from a month ago. But compared to a year ago, the price is up nearly a dollar per gallon.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices inch lower as Tropical Storm Nicholas threatens Houston refineries

BALTIMORE, MD—The nation’s average gas price has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon from a week ago to $3.15 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is down 2.8 cents from a month ago but 97.7 cents per gallon higher … Continue reading "Gas prices inch lower as Tropical Storm Nicholas threatens Houston refineries" The post Gas prices inch lower as Tropical Storm Nicholas threatens Houston refineries appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
Newnan Times-Herald

Gas line shuts down Highway 16 in Senoia

A broken gas main has temporarily closed traffic on East Highway 16 near the new Publix in Senoia. The gas line was ruptured just after noon Monday and the road is not expected to reopen until 6 p.m. Commercial vehicles are being re-routed on Luther Bailey, while non-commercial vehicles can...
SENOIA, GA
kansasreflector.com

Kansas regulators opt against subpoena in investigation of natural gas price spikes

Kansas energy regulators will not issue a subpoena in what attorneys representing large-scale natural gas customers hoped would be an investigation into potential price-gouging during a devastating February storm. The Kansas Corporation Commission decided unanimously on Thursday not to subpoena S&P Global Platts Gas Daily, denying a motion from industrial...
KANSAS STATE
beavercountyradio.com

AAA: Western PA Gas Prices Steady; Some Gulf Refineries Still Offline

AAA: Western PA Gas Prices Steady; Some Gulf Refineries Still Offline. Gas prices in Western Pennsylvania are stable this week at $3.321 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $3.321. Average price during the week of August 30, 2021 $3.323.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refineries#Gas Prices#Labor Day#Gulf Coast#New Orleans#Wwsb#Hurricane Ida#Aaa The Auto Club Group#Doe
fxempire.com

Natural Gas Price Prediction – Prices Surge on New Storm Fears

Natural gas prices broke out again on Wednesday as a new storm threatened to become a tropical cyclone in the Gulf of Mexico. More than 90% of natural gas production in the Gulf of Mexico was offline in late August following Hurricane Ida. Hurricane Larry is headed for Bermuda but is unlikely to impact any natural gas installations. The weather is expected to remain warmer than average over the next 2-weeks.
TRAFFIC
chautauquatoday.com

Gas Prices Jump After Gulf Coast Storm and Holiday Travel

Batavia - $3.25 (up one cent since last week) Buffalo - $3.23 (up seven cents since last week) Ithaca - $3.26 (up six cents since last week) Rochester - $3.28 (up eight cents since last week) Rome - $3.29 (up two cents since last week) Syracuse - $3.25 (up seven...
TRAFFIC
WTGS

SC gas prices inch higher after Ida as summer winds down

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — As the Gulf Coast continues to recover from Hurricane Ida's impacts, gas prices in South Carolina are a little bit higher to start September. On Tuesday, The Palmetto State saw prices at the pumps rise by 1.3¢ per gallon over the previous week, landing at an average of $2.89.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Daily Freeman

Gas prices continue to rise in Mid-Hudson, spike in Ulster

Average gasoline prices continued to rise last week in the Mid-Hudson Valley and spiked more than a dime in Ulster, past state and national averages, according to GasBuddy.com. Local averages Tuesday morning, according to GasBuddy, were $3.27 per gallon in Ulster County, up 13 cents from a week earlier; $3.24...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
News Herald

Ida's impact on Gulf refineries driving gas prices up in Florida, AAA says

The closing of several Gulf of Mexico oil refineries because of Hurricane Ida is the cause of a jump in gasoline prices in Florida. In the last week, the average price at the pump in the Sunshine State increased by 8 cents to $3.02 a gallon, according to AAA-Auto Club South in its weekly gasoline prices briefing.
FLORIDA STATE
WTVQ

Ida impact minimal, gas prices in region down from last week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – – Lexington gas prices have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.94/g Tuesday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 275 stations in Lexington. Gas prices in Lexington are 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 95.8 cents per...
LEXINGTON, KY
theapopkavoice.com

Florida gas prices jumped 8 cents last week as refineries recover from Hurricane Ida

Florida’s gas price average shot up 8 cents last week after Hurricane Ida’s impact on the gulf coast left nine crude oil refineries offline. Holiday travelers found the most expensive Labor Day gas prices in seven years. Prices at the pump are now averaging $3.02 per gallon, in Florida. That’s 83 cents more than last year’s holiday, and 58 cents more than what drivers paid during the 2019 holiday weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
CNET

Ford Flat Rock plant shut down due to gas leak

Something is rotten in the city of Flat Rock, Michigan -- the air. Ford is being forced to extend the shutdown of its Flat Rock Assembly Plant as city officials try and contend with a benzene gas leak at the plant that has contaminated the sewer system, according to a report Tuesday by Automotive News.
ECONOMY
krwc1360.com

Labor Day Gas Prices Up, But No Huge Spike So Far

While the national average gasoline prices are climbing this Labor Day holiday, the jump has been less dramatic in Minnesota and here in Wright County than in some parts of the country. Triple-A Auto Club shows that gas prices in our area are up more than 90 cents per gallon...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
FOX 21 Online

Fitger’s Complex Shuts Down Sunday Due To Natural Gas Issue

DULUTH, Minn. — A natural gas issue forced the entire Fitger’s Complex to shut down on Sunday evening, cutting the night short for local businesses inside. That’s according to a Facebook post from the Boat Club Restaurant And Bar. The restaurant said it would reschedule Sunday reservations by calling customers...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy