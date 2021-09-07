Gas prices spike after storm shuts down refineries
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gas prices shot up an average of eight cents a gallon last week after Hurricane Ida idled refineries along the Gulf Coast, the AAA reported Tuesday. Travelers found the most expensive Labor Day gas prices in seven years. Prices at the pump are now averaging $3.02 per gallon in Florida. That’s 83 cents more than last year’s holiday, and 58 cents more than what drivers paid during the 2019 holiday weekend.www.wtvy.com
