Sick Angles for the World’s Best Weightlifters (w/ Steve Galvan)
Today I’m talking to weightlifter, coach, and photographer Steve Galvan. Steve is a multi-talented force in weightlifting, and for both the Rio and Tokyo Olympic Games, he was the official International Weightlifting Federation photographer. He’s also known in the community as the photographer behind Sick Angles, which makes sense; he gets the sickest angles for some of the world’s biggest lifts. We catch up about Steve’s unlikely path from photography volunteer to an exclusive seat on the world’s biggest stage.barbend.com
Comments / 0