Man charged with biting off part of brother’s ear

Police: Albert Wilkes encountered sibling having relations with his girlfriend

FORTY FORT — Borough police arrested a man on allegations he assaulted his brother and bit a large chunk of his ear off when he encountered his sibling having sexual relations with his girlfriend on Sunday.

Albert Clifford Wilkes, 31, of Wesley Street, Forty Fort, threatened his brother, Kevin Wilkes, with an axe he used to smash his brother’s truck, according to court records.

Police said a large chunk from Kevin Wilkes’ left ear was missing.

Albert Wilkes told police he went into his house and found his girlfriend having sexual relations with Kevin Wilkes, court records say.

Police in court records say Albert Wilkes assaulted his brother, bit his ear and used an axe to destroy Kevin Wilkes’ Chevrolet pickup truck.

The truck had extensive damage with cuts in its body consistent with the size and shape of an axe with a 30-inch handle police located on the ground.

The nine-inch axe head was covered in blood, court records say.

Police in court records say the woman reported she has been separated from Albert Wilkes for several months but both own the house.

Kevin Wilkes allegedly told police his brother chased him down an alley.

Albert Wilkes was arraigned Sunday by District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston on two counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of simple assault, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, possession of instruments of crime and harassment. He was released after posting $25,000 bail through a bail bondsman.