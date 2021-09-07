CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

How district energy is supporting Philadelphia’s burgeoning life science market

By Jaclyn (Jackie) Bliss
bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs office to laboratory conversions sweep across U.S. cities, district energy offers a robust, reliable energy solution for life science companies, and a rapid decarbonization pathway for cities. The Covid-19 pandemic upended and reshaped most of our lives — both personally and professionally. One of the most surprising and unforeseen...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Daniel Hilferty to succeed David Cohen as chairman of Philadelphia Soccer 2026

Philadelphia Soccer 2026 is getting a new chairman. Former Independence Health Group CEO Daniel J. Hilferty will replace David L. Cohen, senior adviser to the CEO of Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCSA), who has held the chairmanship since May 2019. Cohen was recently nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as the United States Ambassador to Canada.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NY1

How New York City is expanding its life sciences industry

NEW YORK — If you’ve ever taken a COVID-19 test in New York City, it’s highly likely your sample was processed by one of the machines at the Pandemic Response Lab. Since last September, Opentrons, a company that builds robots for biologists, has been processing COVID-19 tests for the New York City Health + Hospitals system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
morningbrew.com

The Death and Life of NYC’s Financial District

Leading up to the anniversary of the September 11 attacks this Saturday, we’ll feature stories that explore the economic impact of 9/11, 20 years later. Watch any episode of Billions or Succession and you’re bound to see multiple tracking shots of lower Manhattan, showcasing the district as a global hub for finance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Life Science#Energy Companies#Infrastructure#Energy System#Labs#Vicinity Energy
bizjournals

How facility managers are impacted by Philadelphia’s legacy stormwater infrastructure

The saying goes, “April showers bring May flowers,” but it should continue, “and July rain overflows stormwater drains.” Founded in the 1680s, Philadelphia’s legacy in American history still lives on to this day. However, a city as old and developed as Philadelphia brings upon another legacy for property owners: legacy stormwater infrastructure.
POLITICS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Medical Center Launches World's Largest Life Science Campus in Houston

Texas Medical Center in Houston has announced the launch of a 37-acre life science campus designed to unite the top minds in medicine and commercialization: TMC 3. According to TMC, a medical city fosters collaboration between hospitals, universities, and business, construction has begun on Phase One, which is backed by $1.8 billion in financing from teams in life science investment and property development.
HOUSTON, TX
PhillyBite

Exploring Philadelphia's Past

There is so much to see and do in Philadelphia and the home of the Quaker, William Penn. Where he dreamed of a society of individual freedom, religious freedom, and state-driven ideals. Many would agree that William Penn's vision was included in the Declaration of Independence signed at Independence Hall.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Science
bizjournals

Phil Anschutz's $3B Wyoming-to-California wind project hits snag in Colorado

A 730-mile electricity transmission line connecting a massive Wyoming wind farm to Southern California has stalled in a legal battle pitting the progress of one of the West’s largest infrastructure projects against an ecosystem preservation agreement on a large northwest Colorado ranch. The $3 billion transmission line by TransWest Express,...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia district welcomes 125,000 students back to school

Students returned to school buildings Tuesday, many of them for the first time since March 2020, as the Philadelphia school district hopes for a full year of in-person learning, despite the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 surging through the city. Superintendent William Hite and Mayor Jim Kenney welcomed students...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaica Suspends Fist Dose Administration of Pfizer Vaccine

Jamaica’s Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton announced that after September 10, the first-dose administration of the Pfizer coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine will be suspended. But insisted that the measure is as a result of the non-arrival of the second shipment of the vaccine from the United States. He said...
WORLD
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming In 2021?

) — The pandemic continues almost a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is pushing up case numbers among the unvaccinated, and President Biden recently announced a strengthening of efforts to encourage vaccines. The rise in cases could slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, some people have yet to experience any real recovery at all. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still struggling to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
PUBLIC HEALTH
bizjournals

ACC, Toyota strike deal to train workers

Auto technicians are in high demand, and with positions opening up across the country Austin Community College is introducing a new program to help fill positions. In 2022, ACC is partnering with Toyota Motor North America to offer a program known as the technician training and education network, or T-Ten. It’s a hands-on program that James Latham, ACC’s T-Ten instructor, said will give graduates a competitive advantage.
AUSTIN, TX
bizjournals

People on the Move

Mark Millan will be joining Virginia Garcia as the newly appointed Chief Operations Officer on Monday, September 20. Mark is from a small agricultural worker community located in the heart of central California. From a young age Mark recalls harvesting crops with his family in California, Oregon, and Washington. Mark has a passion for this community and strives to ensure everyone has access to high quality health care despite the barriers they may encounter. Mark brings with him over 25 years of service working with Federally Qualified Health Centers in underserved communities, where he has held positions as Chief Operations Officer and Director of Managed Care and Contracting. Mark also holds a Master’s of Science degree in Health Care Administration and currently sits on the Ag Worker Health Committee for the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC).
SCIENCE
bizjournals

88Nine Radio Milwaukee appoints first general manager

88Nine Radio Milwaukee has named Cheryl Bennett the general manager of the radio station, becoming the first person to hold the newly created position. Bennett served as the station's human resources manager and accountant since 2015. “Radio Milwaukee is lucky to have Cheryl Bennett,” the station's executive director Kevin Sucher...
SCIENCE
bizjournals

Miguel Santos, J.D.

Santos has joined the Key Private Bank Oregon and Alaska team as a senior fiduciary strategist. In this role, he will collaborate with colleagues to deliver an exemplary client experience with an emphasis on overall estate, trust and wealth transfer strategies in the core and institutional (nonprofit) wealth channels.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Preprint advocates must also fight for research integrity

Efforts to share research with the public must include mechanisms to prevent harm resulting from low-quality work. Gowri Gopalakrishna is a postdoctoral researcher specializing in research integrity and in epidemiology at the Amsterdam University Medical Centers. You have full access to this article via your institution. I started my career...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy