Susan Sarandon & Anna Friel To Star In Fox Drama Series ‘Monarch’ – Talesbuzz

Susan Sarandon & Anna Friel To Star In Fox Drama Series 'Monarch'

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSusan Sarandon and Anna Friel are set to star in Fox’s straight-to-series country music dynasty drama Monarch, produced by Fox Entertainment. Created by Melissa London Hilfers, Monarch is described as a Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music, the Romans. The Romans are headed by the insanely talented, but tough as nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon). Along with her beloved husband, Albie, Dottie has created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.

