Olivia Wilde is the most supportive during Harry Styles' Las Vegas show

The AES has announced its return to in-person events with the AES Show Las Vegas 2021, being held October 10 – 13, followed by the AES Fall Online 2021, taking place October 20 – 23, together with additional Audio Builders Workshop, AoIP, Immersive Audio and Audio Education online elements completing the 151st AES International Convention program. Preliminary details are now online, offering highlights and information on the over 150 sessions being presented by industry leaders on topics ranging from recording and production to sound reinforcement, broadcast and streaming, immersive audio, audio education and beyond. Registration and interactive schedules are available now at AESShow.com.
