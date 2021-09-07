Chef Bobby Flay Planning To Expand 'Crunchified' Burgers To Las Vegas

In 2006, a new TV star named Jeffrey Goldman or, more informally, "Duff", emerged from the Food Network. It was, at the time, a pretty unlikely place. That narrative reality series, "Ace of Cakes," concerned the activities and personalities of Charm City Cakes, a modest and inventive Baltimore bakery. That's where Goldman and his crew of equally affable bakers, designers, and office personnel took a throw-it-at-the-wall-and-see-what-sticks attitude and often got some magical results. Duff's team produced gorgeous, elaborate, and seemingly impossible cakes, masterfully crafted and decorated at museum level quality for high-end clients. Duff Goldman especially was an instant hit with "Ace of Cakes" viewers. He's a gregarious, approachable guy who is as layered as his cakes are, not to mention a pastry chef who knows his way around metal fabrication equipment.
