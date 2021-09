There are few family dinners that require as much planning and consideration as Thanksgiving, and it all begins with the same question: What size turkey should you buy? Of course, the answer depends on how many guests will be joining for the holiday, which means the real question is: How much turkey per person do you need? Once you figure it out, you'll be ready to try out Ree Drummond's favorite turkey brine and her roasted Thanksgiving turkey, plus all of the classic Thanksgiving side dishes!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO