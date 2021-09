What happens when you combine a rundown ’70s motel with two imaginative entrepreneurs and a global pandemic? One binge-worthy Netflix series. In Motel Makeover, Sarah Sklash (left) and April Brown take you behind-the-scenes of the nail-biting transformation of the second The June Motel location in Sauble Beach, Ontario. It wasn’t all rosé and sunshine. “People really see the work that went into creating that amount of beauty,” says April of the six-episode series. Like how COVID pushed their opening date by three months, the pool was finished in the nick of time, a pipe burst in one of the guest rooms after it was renovated and more. “There was a lot more pressure. Millions of people are going to see this — we wanted it to be perfect,” says April. “We’re not designers by trade, we don’t have a ton of experience in hospitality. We took that leap and you see us figuring it out as we go.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO