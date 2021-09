Appalachian Sustainable Development, will soon be offering registration for the 2021-2022 Winter Business Intensive, a series of 8 classes that are part of its Southwest Virginia Field School program. These classes are designed to create pathways for beginning farmers, gardeners and military veterans. With this program, students will come away with greater knowledge through lessons in business planning, finances and marketing and gain networking skills and confidence for planning out a farm operation to fit their land and support their business goals.

APPALACHIA, VA ・ 8 DAYS AGO