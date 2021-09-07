Marine's body to be escorted on I-70 Wednesday

The procession for local fallen hero Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz will stretch across the St. Louis area Wednesday afternoon.

Schmitz was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Aug. 26. Schmitz was among a group of Marines sent back to Afghanistan to assist with evacuation efforts.

The family said his body will return to St. Louis Lambert International Airport at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. From there, the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed a procession will escort Schmitz’s body to a St. Charles County funeral home.

The procession is expected to start at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Lambert. It’ll continue west on Interstate 70 for 12 miles, stretching from the airport to the Baue Funeral Home, which is just off the Cave Springs Road exit.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said Tuesday the westbound lanes will be closed, and intersections will reopen as soon as the procession passes. Thompson said the procession is expected to take about 20 minutes.

Thompson said the interstate closure is for safety reasons because so many slow-moving vehicles will be involved. He said private vehicles as well as military vehicles will be involved.

Missouri Patriot Guard Riders and hundreds of people are planning to honor Lance Cpl. Schmitz during the procession and along the route.

5 On Your Side has contacted several fire departments to see which overpasses they will be set up on and for further details on how members of the public can honor Schmitz. We will update this story when we receive more details.

Lance Cpl. Schmitz, 20, grew up in Wentzville and was a 2019 graduate of Fort Zumwalt South. His father told 5 On Your Side his son’s interest in the military started in high school, and he trained before he even was a recruit.

"He knew his calling was to help and to serve and to protect and being a Marine was going to be enabled to do all of those things," Mark Schmitz said.

The grieving father said remembering his son’s bravery has been a way for him to hold on.

"He has been my strength, he’s been my light," Schmitz said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

