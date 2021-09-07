CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara, CA

Bidding on a Better Future

Santa Barbara Edhat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2016, environmental activist Terry Tempest Williams purchased drilling rights to 450 hectares of federal land in Utah. She created a company and began paying rental fees on the lease. But when Tempest Williams revealed that she intended to keep the oil in the ground, the Bureau of Land Management canceled the leases. They argued that she violated the “diligent development requirement” of the 1920 Mineral Leasing Act, which requires lessees to “exercise reasonable diligence in developing and producing” their leases.

www.edhat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
staradvertiser.com

Column: COVID decisions now will change future, for better or worse

A recent article, reporting one projection that Hawaii’s daily COVID-19 cases are forecast to peak at 3,700 in October, gave me pause. Please consider the implications of having 3,700 cases a day. Even with our current numbers, some Hawaii hospitals are in crisis. With 3,700, our health-care system could collapse. Consider how such numbers would affect every facet of our society and life. Indeed, if you haven’t yet known someone who has been severely ill or died from coronavirus, the odds are that you will.
PUBLIC HEALTH
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Picking the way to a better asparagus future with robotic harvesting

Picking the way to a better asparagus future with robotic harvesting. A robotic asparagus harvester project led by growers and supported by the government is set to reinvigorate the New Zealand asparagus industry by alleviating ongoing labor challenges. The New Zealand Asparagus Council (NZAC) and Tauranga-based Robotics Plus will work...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Lobo

Water drives UNM professor Mark Stone to build a better future

Kayaking in a river or hiking along a stream, you’re likely to find water expert Mark Stone basking in nature. As a University of New Mexico professor with interest and research invested in many water-related matters, Stone pulls his energy from the outdoors and does everything he can to protect it.
ENVIRONMENT
Lumia UK

How computer science classes are building a better future for students in Juárez, Mexico

In Ciudad Juárez, a Mexican city brimming with factories just south of El Paso, Texas, Daisy Aguilera Suarez’s mother often goes home exhausted from 13-hour shifts sewing automobile air bags. Alexis García Amador’s father fixes cars and houses on weekends to make ends meet between shifts as an electronics factory supervisor. Roberto Delgado Muñoz’s father does construction when he’s not running the family’s busy food truck.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Santa Barbara, CA
Business
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Industry
State
Utah State
FingerLakes1.com

Governor Kathy Hochul aims to build better infrastructure instead of just a quick fix to prevent future flooding

With the devastating flooding that has destroyed areas all over the state of New York recently, officials are prioritizing what to do to upgrade the infrastructure in place. Governor Kathy Hochul has voiced her support to upgrade culverts, transportation, and other things to help bolster a system that can no longer handle water as the climate changes.
POLITICS
Law.com

'Dobco' and the Future of Public Bidding in New Jersey

Last week we discussed two 2021 statutory developments in the field of public bidding: the Electronic Construction Procurement Act, which concerns the use of electronic bidding procedures to solicit and receive bids; and the Design-Build Construction Services Procurement Act, which grants broad authority for governmental bodies to employ an alternate, “design-build” form of procurement.
POLITICS
asu.edu

New ASU faculty will use their interdisciplinary research to build better futures

The College of Global Futures welcomes 5 new faculty members. This semester, five new faculty members are joining the College of Global Futures. Their unique and diverse backgrounds in sustainability, technology, innovation, education and policy will contribute to the college's vision of creating a sustainable, equitable and vibrant future for everyone on a thriving, healthy planet.
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Fish Stocks#Exercise#Uc Santa Barbara#Ucsb#Environmental Markets Lab
pncguam.com

First batch of All-RISE payments being sent out

The first batch of All-RISE payments are now being sent out. According to Department of Administration director Edward Birn, they got the transmission of qualified applicants from the Department of Revenue and Taxation yesterday and they have now started sending out payments. The payments are in the form of 8,081...
ECONOMY
WashingtonExaminer

The Biden administration suggested blue states extend unemployment benefits, but they all rejected the offer

The Biden administration and congressional Democrats designed the largest benefits cliff in US history and then tried to change the subject as over 7 million unemployment recipients saw federal benefits abruptly end on Labor Day. Meanwhile the administration quietly offered the blue states hit the hardest an opportunity to continue payments to their residents using previously provided federal funds. But “No state has said it plans to do so,” according to the New York Times. Why?
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Auctions
hrexecutive.com

The Secret to Better Managers? Better Employees!

For as long as HR has been a corporate function organizations have struggled to hire and develop strong managers. The vast majority of efforts have focused on top-down, cascading processes, standards, and directives. Recent experience has shown that an alternative, bottom-up approach can be far more effective in bolstering management capabilities. Empowering employees to meet managers halfway by being self-directed, advocating for what they need to succeed, and soliciting feedback is a refreshing way to share the management burden and develop each person to think like a manager.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: ‘Neonicotinoids and other seed treatments are a precise tool and critical component of safe, integrated pest management practices’ — American Seed Association challenges ‘misunderstandings’

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Treated seeds have been widely adopted by growers for two key reasons:. 1. They are a highly effective tool for farmers...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
hoosieragtoday.com

Court Denies Petition for Rehearing on Year-Round E15

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a petition for a rehearing in the case of the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers vs. EPA Decision. In that case, the court vacated a 2019 regulation allowing year-round sales of E15. The Renewable Fuels Association, Growth Energy, and the National Corn Growers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
cbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming In 2021?

) — The pandemic continues almost a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is pushing up case numbers among the unvaccinated, and President Biden recently announced a strengthening of efforts to encourage vaccines. The rise in cases could slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, some people have yet to experience any real recovery at all. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still struggling to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Guest column: Why American Prairie's plans are good for Montana

Lately, deliberate misrepresentations have been circulating regarding American Prairie’s proposal to graze bison on six federal allotments in Phillips County. While most Montanans who have commented thus far clearly welcome our proposal, some remain committed to a misinformation campaign based on rumors and misdirection. This only serves to perpetuate divisions and erode our civic fabric. As such, I am compelled to set the record straight.
MONTANA STATE
News Talk KIT

Ag News: NAWG on WOTUS Changes and Net Farm Income Higher

**Another Ag group is expressing disappointment in the EPA and Army Corps of Engineers’ decision to change the Navigable Waters Protection Rule. National Association of Wheat Growers CEO Chandler Goule tells www.agrimarketing.com, the NWPR provided farmers with clarity on what was jurisdictional under the Clean Water Act and important provisions for farmers.
AGRICULTURE
Johnson City Press

Solar opportunities help region shine

We were pleased to see this week an announcement from unlikely partners The Nature Conservancy and Dominion Energy with a plan to build a large solar farm on 1,200 acres at the site of the former Red Onion surface mine near Pound, Virginia. The 50-megawatt solar farm will provide enough...
POUND, VA
foodsafetynews.com

EPA again working on yet another Navigable Waters Protection Rule

Both because it wants to and because a federal court wants it done, the EPA will be working on a new Navigable Waters Protection Rule. Such work has gone on now for almost 50 years. The Clean Water Act of 1972 says adding pollutants or dredge or fill material into a “water of the United States (WOTUS)” is unlawful without a permit.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy