Commercial Street renovation begins Sept. 18

Work will begin later this month to improve Commercial Street. The City of Lebanon is scheduled to begin renovating Commercial, between Jefferson and Jackson avenues, on the afternoon of Sept. 18. Due to the extensive nature of the project, officials hope to begin and complete much of the work over the weekend to minimize traffic disruption in the Downtown Business District. Contractors will be removing the existing asphalt on Sept. 18 and begin repairs on the aggregate base on Sept. 19. The first lift of asphalt is scheduled for Sept. 20 with the final lay of asphalt is scheduled for Sept. 21. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.