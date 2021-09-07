CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Find the Perfect Job to Fit Your Lifestyle Today Using this Trick

By Sarah J
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you are searching for a job, the number one thing you're going to run into is a request to see your resume. So if you don't already have one, take a few minutes to throw the basics together. Next, for every job you apply for, you can adjust the...

5 Food Challenges to Take On and Win Money in Yakima

Think you've got what it takes to eat fast and win big? Ok! Competitive eaters, we start off with a challenge that tests your skills and helps a great cause. This is a perfect spot to fill up your tank and flex your eating skills. Take a drive to 51 Firing Center Road in Yakima, Washington. It's open 24 hours so anytime is a good time for you to take on the Bullseye Burger Challenge.
YAKIMA, WA
Could This Really Be The Best Beer Job Ever?

We've talked about "the Perfect Job" a few times before....but this time we really mean it! No, seriously. The headline says Dream Job: Get paid $2000 to Drink Beer in America's Beer Capitals. C'mon now, it even says "Dream Job" in the title. Let's dig a little deeper, blow off...
YAKIMA, WA
Weird: FTC Investigating McD’s Over Ice Cream Machines

I've been there, in fact I think we've all been there. You get to McDonald's, excite to get your food. You order off the value meal, ask to substitute the large drink for a milkshake and you get the dreaded reply... "Sorry, our shake machine is broken right now." You're devastated! Your cherry on top of the great day you were having (or hoping to have) is suddenly destroyed! What do you do? You either take the normal soft drink and move on with your day, and thank the heavens because your waistline didn't need the extra ice cream. You ask for a soft serve cone instead, and are informed that it's the same machine. Or you talk to the manager? Noooo, they are just person trying their best, there's no need to be a pain in the butt to someone who is just working that type of job to help make ends meet. I know... let's talk to the FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION!
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima, WA
