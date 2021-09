Cervical cancer is a disease of inequity and differential susceptibility. The most common cause of cervical cancer is persistent infection by the human papillomavirus (HPV). Other factors that contribute include inadequate screening levels, socioeconomic status, lack of health care access, little public awareness, and, critically, coinfection with HIV. Indeed, the link with HIV is particularly relevant in Africa: Women living with HIV (WLHIV) are six times more likely to develop cervical cancer than women without HIV. Many WLHIV live in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), where the rate of coinfection is high. Seven times more women will die of cervical cancer in sub-Saharan Africa this year than in North America and Western Europe. This is unacceptable.

CANCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO