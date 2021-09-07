CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots rookie Mac Jones says being the starter is only a label, he has to produce

By Karen Guregian
Boston Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMac Jones says being named a starting NFL quarterback is a dream come true. But in the end, that’s nothing more than a title. It’s what he does from here on out that matters. “It’s a great opportunity and it’s something I always wanted to do, be an NFL starting...

www.bostonherald.com

Related
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFL
Cam Newton
Mac Jones
New York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFL
USA Today

Here’s what Nick Saban told Bill Belichick about Mac Jones before the draft

Prior to the 2021 NFL draft, coach Bill Belichick did diligent research on former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones — who land with the New England patriots at 15th overall. It’s well documented that Belichick and Alabama head coach Nick Saban have a close relationship. With New England preparing to take Jones, Saban peeled back the curtain on what teams were asking about the quarterback.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones’ girlfriend reacts to rookie quarterback getting starting job after Cam Newton cut

It’s official. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones will run the offense for the New England Patriots. Just in case you have been too busy watching videos of cute kittens on YouTube, Jones got the QB1 status for Patriots coach Bill Belichick after veteran signal-caller Cam Newton got cut. While the move came as a surprise to many, it’s hard to argue with Belichick, who only has 189,586 Super Bowl rings to his name (unofficially).
NFL
#Patriots#Nfl Quarterback#American Football#Weei#Newton
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names NFL’s Worst Quarterback Situation

Colin Cowherd doesn’t have too much faith in the New England Patriots‘ quarterback situation right now. The Patriots were one of five teams to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, joining the Jaguars, Jets, 49ers and Bears. Three of the five have pretty solid quarterback situations. The Jaguars have Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew. The 49ers have Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. The Bears have Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. What about the Patriots?
NFL
Popculture

NFL Team Reportedly Showing Interest in Cam Newton After Being Released by Patriots

Cam Newton was released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday but could be with a new NFL team very soon. According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the Dallas Cowboys will "do their due diligence" when it comes to Newton's availability. Jordan Schultz of ESPN then said the Cowboys will "begin exploring Newton" as a backup for Dak Prescott.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Mac Jones’ Awful 1st NFL “Pass” Is Going Viral

Several rookie quarterbacks saw their first NFL action today. But while one rookie QB scored a touchdown with his first pass, Mac Jones‘ first “pass” attempt is going viral for how awful it is. On the New England Patriots‘ opening drive against the Miami Dolphins, the Patriots ran the ball...
NFL
New England Patriots
NFL
Football
Sports
Boston Herald

Guregian: 10 not-so-crazy Patriots predictions for the 2021 NFL season

The Patriots have a rookie quarterback under center, but that hasn’t curbed expectations for Bill Belichick’s team locally, and even beyond. The bar has been set pretty high. Ten wins is the floor, not the ceiling for the Patriots. Why such lofty expectations for a 7-9 team? Why doesn’t a...
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFL
CBS Boston

James White Will Miss Cam Newton’s Energy, But Says Mac Jones Has What It Takes To Lead Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots turned cutdown day upside down Tuesday morning when the team released Cam Newton, handing the keys to rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Releasing the veteran quarterback caught just about everyone off guard, though those who shared the locker room with Newton aren’t all that surprised. It’s not that Newton was expected to be cut on Tuesday, but that Patriots players have learned to expect the unexpected on this particular day. “On this day every year, you never know what to expect,” veteran running back James White said prior to Tuesday’s practice in Foxboro. “There are a lot of...
NFL
NESN

Patriots Player Makes Emphatic Declaration About Mac Jones Becoming Starter

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?. Mac Jones winning the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback job appears to have been a pretty straightforward thing. Jones outplayed Cam Newton. The Patriots have a capable backup in Brian Hoyer, so it made the most sense to go...
NFL
audacy.com

Josh McDaniels details why he's comfortable with Mac Jones being Patriots' starting QB

By the Patriots releasing Cam Newton on Tuesday, it signals that rookie Mac Jones will be the team's starting quarterback. Speaking to reporters via video conference Wednesday morning, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was asked about the rookie and what he's demonstrated for the team to be comfortable with him as the starter.
NFL
NESN

Dan Orlovsky Has Strong Take On Mac Jones’ Potential Impact On Patriots

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?. Hunter Renfroe Shares Tribute To Late Father After Cancer Death: 'He Fought The Good Fight'. Starting Mac Jones would be in the best interest of the Patriots and their hopes of being a legitimate contender in the 2021 NFL season.
NFL
NESN

Former Patriots Quarterback Has This Concern About Mac Jones

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?. Matt Cassel seems to be proceeding with cautious optimism for the Patriots’ new starting quarterback. New England effectively named Mac Jones its starter for the 2021 season Tuesday when it released Cam Newton. Despite other potential factors that might...
NFL

