After several weeks of steep increases in the number of COVID-19 cases in Marion County, cases finally fell this week, according to state data released on Friday. Despite the drop, new weekly cases still reached 3,052 between Aug. 27 and Sept. 2. The number of new cases was down 176 from the previous week. The county’s positivity rate and cases per 100,00 dropped as well. The positivity rate went from 25% to 23.7%, and the cases per 100,000 from 866.6 to 819.4, according to the Florida Department of Health.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO