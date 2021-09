Football season is officially here, and there are countless ways for people to find tickets and connect with online marketplaces, ticket sellers and re-sellers. Unfortunately, some of them are rip-offs, and it isn’t always clear how to tell if a ticket is fake. Last year, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) received over 200 reports on BBB Scam Tracker about ticket scams.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO