BLAIRSVILLE — Thousands of Georgians came together on Aug. 20 and 21 to count pollinator insects in their local gardens for the third annual Great Georgia Pollinator Census. Coordinated by University of Georgia Cooperative Extension, the Great Georgia Pollinator Census is designed to track the overall health of Georgia’s pollinators. Georgia citizens of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to participate in the count each year, and the census has attracted participation from businesses, school groups and garden groups, as well as families and individuals around the state.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO