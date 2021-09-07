Stereophonics Share First Song From New Album

Yeah, we’ll take a chance on this. There is not enough disco balls full of cocaine to usher in the return of ABBA, which has reunited for the first time in four decades (!) for a new album, Voyage, set to be released on November 5. The lead tracks from the album, “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down,” are kicking off all the pop fun, with the legendary quartet of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad crooning out a tender ballad about the passage of time and a morale-boosting bop, respectively. (If you want to dance, head straight to “Don’t Shut Me Down” — trust us.) In addition to Voyage, ABBA will be debuting a “revolutionary” hologram concert next spring that will be based in London. In the meantime, you know you want to dance and jive.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO