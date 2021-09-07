CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stereophonics Share First Song From New Album

antiMUSIC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStereophonics are streaming their brand new single entitled "Hanging On Your Hinges." The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Oochya!", which will be released on March 4, 2022. Kelly Jones had this to say about the song and album, "'Hanging On Your Hinges' was influenced by my love of early...

www.antimusic.com

Pitchfork

Wiki Announces New Album Produced by Navy Blue, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Wiki has announced his new album Half God with a video for its first single “Roof.” The record is produced entirely by Navy Blue and it’s due out October 1 via Wikset Enterprise. Check out the music video for “Roof,” directed by Nicholas Stafford Briggs, below. Plus, find the tracklist for Half God, featuring Earl Sweatshirt, Remy Banks, Duendita, Mike, and more.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Jwalt Shares New Song “Blessed”

Rapper Jwalt comes through with a new hit! The Create Music Group signee drops his new single “Blessed” produced by Karl Kilb IV off of his much anticipated EP “2.2.2” dropping September 10th. The song is catchy as he repeats the words “I ain’t lucky, I am blessed!” in the hook.
MUSIC
Showbiz411

Sting Drops Sunny, Catchy First Single, “If It’s Love,” from “The Bridge,” Album of All New Songs

This is just what the doctor ordered in the middle of hurricanes, viruses, and wars: something light and catchy from Sting. “If It’s Love” is the first single from his album of all new material, “The Bridge,” coming in November. I love the chorus on this song. You won’t be able to get it out of your head. And what a pleasure to hear Sting’s voice, which only gets richer and more melodic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.9 The Rock

Hear Sting’s New Song ‘If It’s Love’ From Upcoming Album

Sting has announced a new album, The Bridge, which will arrive on Nov. 19. The first single from the LP, "If It's Love," is available now and can be heard below. "I’m certainly not the first songwriter to equate falling in or out of love with an incurable sickness, nor will I be the last,” Sting said in a press release. “’If It’s Love’ is my addition to that canon where the tropes of metaphorical symptoms, diagnosis and downright incapacity are all familiar enough to make each of us smile ruefully."
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Damon Albarn shares ethereal new song “Particles” from upcoming solo album

Damon Albarn has shared a second track from his upcoming solo album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows. The closing track on the album, "Particles," is a shimmering, ethereal lullaby, floating on layers of atmospheric synths, piano and harmonies. Inspired by a conversation with a fellow passenger on a flight to Reykjavik that "covered the disruption of the pandemic and the acknowledgment that disruption is impossible to maintain as peace always prevails." It's also the song that gives the album its title. You can watch a live performance of the song and listen to the studio version below.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Elbow Announce New Album and Share Album Trailer

Elbow have announced a new album, Flying Dream 1, and shared a trailer for the album. Flying Dream 1 is due out November 19 via Polydor. Check out the trailer below, followed by the album’s tracklist. Above is the album’s cover art. The band wrote the album remotely in their...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Halsey breaks out of her comfort zone to create a raw, untouchable pop project. Singer and songwriter Ashley Frangipane, known by her stage name Halsey, released her fourth studio album with Capitol Records titled If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Not only does the name speak volumes on behalf of its content, but the album cover conveys boldness and womanhood. Halsey displays exactly that throughout the 13-track project.
MUSIC
Vulture

ABBA Rises From the Glittery Pop Ashes With New Songs, Album, and Concert

Yeah, we’ll take a chance on this. There is not enough disco balls full of cocaine to usher in the return of ABBA, which has reunited for the first time in four decades (!) for a new album, Voyage, set to be released on November 5. The lead tracks from the album, “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down,” are kicking off all the pop fun, with the legendary quartet of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad crooning out a tender ballad about the passage of time and a morale-boosting bop, respectively. (If you want to dance, head straight to “Don’t Shut Me Down” — trust us.) In addition to Voyage, ABBA will be debuting a “revolutionary” hologram concert next spring that will be based in London. In the meantime, you know you want to dance and jive.
THEATER & DANCE
Hudson Reporter

Weehawken jazz musician auctions off songs from new album

Charu Suri, an Indian jazz musician from Weehawken, has released her latest album, “The Book of Ragas: Volume II,” and is auctioning digital copies of the cover illustration and songs from the album as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). NFTs, according to CNBC, can be bought and sold like physical assets, but...
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
wnypapers.com

Duran Duran share 'Anniversary' from forthcoming new album, 'Future Past'

√ Headlining Austin City Limits Music Festival Sundays, Oct. 3 & 10; ‘Future Past’ out Oct. 22. On Tuesday, Duran Duran shared the anthemic “Anniversary,” produced by the band along with British DJ/producer Erol Alkan, and the third song taken from their 15th studio album, “Future Past” set for global release Oct. 22 via TAPE MODERN for BMG. Preorder/save/add here.
MUSIC
92.9 THE LAKE

Abba Release Two New Songs From Upcoming ‘Voyage’ Album and Show

Abba have returned after decades of inactivity with a new album and a futuristic virtual London concert residency, both named Voyage. The Swedish pop stars unveiled two new songs and confirmed the Nov. 5 release of Voyage, their first studio album since 1981's The Visitors. You can hear "I Still Have Faith in You" and "Don't Shut Me Down" below.
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

ABBA Announce First Album In 40 Years, Share Two New Singles

There have been a few teasers recently, but the iconic Swedish band ABBA is back after almost 40 years of not putting out music. One of the most successful groups of all time, ABBA has sold nearly 400 million albums records worldwide with 17 number ones. They put out their last album in 1981, The Visitors, and unofficially disbanded in 1982, but now Benny Anderson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Fältskog and Björn Kristian Ulvaeus have announced a new album Voyage, plus a show next spring. The first two songs from the LP “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down” have been released.
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Whitechapel share new song “Lost Boy;” new album arriving in October

Whitechapel have plans to release their latest record, Kin on October 29th via Metal Blade Records. The follow-up to 2019’s The Valley was tracked predominantly at guitarist Zach Householder’s home studio with producer Mark Lewis. The single “Lost Boy” has dropped and you can see that if you scroll down there.
ROCK MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Darkwoods My Betrothed reveal new album, share first single

After 23 years of silence, Finnish cult black metallers and pioneers of the scene Darkwoods My Betrothed are making their long-awaited comeback with a new full-length album, ‘Angel of Carnage Unleashed,’ to be unveiled on November 12, 2021 via Napalm Records. The album sets free a unique blend of brutal, fast-driven black metal and epic anthems, in which eerie screams merge with heroic clean vocals, monumental choirs and majestic keyboards along with gory stories of famine, war, plague and the inescapable brutality of Finland’s nature in the era of the ‘Great Northern War’ (1700-1721). It features the old horde from the original 1993 line-up, now augmented by Tuomas Holopainen as a full member of the band and Kai Hahto (both Nightwish) as session drummer.
ROCK MUSIC

