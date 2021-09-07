Discussing Real Estate with Karla Murtaugh: Ridgefield Market Report
Ridgefield August Market Report – Low Inventory Remains Main Issue, Year To Date Sales Remain Strong. Year over year January through August single-family home sales remain strong in Ridgefield with 351 homes sold to date in 2021 vs 298 in 2020 – an increase of 18%. We see the same trend in overall sales volume, which saw a 43% increase year over year ending the year-to-date at $329,473,587 with rising prices and continued demand for properties responsible for the continuing uptick.news.hamlethub.com
