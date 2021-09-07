Discussing Real Estate with Karla Murtaugh: Ridgefield Market Report

These days, it seems like there are many ways to run a real estate marketing strategy—but only a few will set you apart from the crowd. A strong real estate marketing plan should be grounded in the fundamentals. Rather than relying on the flashiest new technology to generate leads, agents who want to ensure their longevity in the industry should tap into timeless business principles, like building relationships and providing exceptional service. The technology tools you use should support these activities, not replace them.

