Oneohtrix Point Never has announced a Blu-ray edition of his newest album, Magic Oneohtrix Point Never. The new edition of the album will feature four bonus tracks, which include an A.G. Cook remix of “Lost But Never Alone” and a new version of “Nothing’s Special” featuring Rosalia. It also features a new version of “Tales from the Trash Stratum” that includes guest vocals from Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser. Hear it below and check out the tracklist as well. It’s out October 29 via Warp.

