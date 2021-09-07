CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Forget Netflix, Some Movie Fans Rewind To VHS Tapes

By Posted by msmash
slashdot.org
 6 days ago

While the pandemic supercharged streaming, a few people decided to swim against the current and go back to the familiar format of VHS. It isn't the easiest of hobbies. From a report:. VCR players haven't been in production within the last five years, and using the player on a current...

entertainment.slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

A company will pay someone $1,300 to watch 13 horror movies in October

A finance company will pay an individual $1,300 to watch 13 scary movies in October, in an effort to find out whether the size of a movie's budget impacts its effectiveness. FinanceBuzz is looking to hire someone to be a Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst. The person will watch 13 of the scariest movies ever made while monitoring their heart rate using Fitbit, the company said in a news release.
ENTERTAINMENT
wegotthiscovered.com

A Great Elizabeth Olsen Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

A great Elizabeth Olsen movie is dominating Netflix right now. Thanks to her casting as Scarlet Witch in the MCU, Olsen has been in some of the biggest movies of the past decade, from her MCU debut in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron to 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Not to mention the TV sensation that is this year’s WandaVision, which earned the actress her first Emmy nomination.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A Kickass Jason Statham Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Remember that underrated Jason Statham move with a one-word title? No, it wasn’t Snatch, Cellular, Revolver, London, 13 or Spy, it was much more of straightforward action thriller. Nope, it wasn’t Chaos, Crank, Blitz, Safe, Parker or Homefront, either, Jet Li was in it. Not The One, because technically that’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Need to Watch This Top-10 Netflix Movie ASAP

Yellowstone fans are eternally crushed that they can't enjoy the show on Netflix. There's sadly no sign that the Paramount Network show will ever come to the streaming platform, given that it's currently streaming on Peacock and its spinoffs are set for Paramount+. However, there's a movie currently in Netflix's Top 10 that Yellowstone fans should watch the next time they're itching for a movie night. That film is Wind River.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vhs Tapes#Hobbies#Rewind#Free Blockbuster#Dish Network
wegotthiscovered.com

A Great Sylvester Stallone Movie Just Arrived On Netflix

Despite boasting a long and illustrious career that’s seen him star in a number one box office hit in every decade since the 1970s, Sylvester Stallone will be the first person to tell you that he’s been written off more than once. Like one of his most famous creations says, “It ain’t over till it’s over”, something that’s applied to Sly on numerous occasions.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Pierce Brosnan Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Pierce Brosnan will obviously be eternally grateful for what the role of James Bond did for his career, especially when he was forced to turn it down once before when he couldn’t get out of his contract for Remington Steele back in the 1980s, which opened the door for the criminally underrated Timothy Dalton era.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Thor 2 Trended After Marvel Fan Asked Which Movie's The Worst, And There Were Some Great Responses

There’s a plethora of Marvel movies and shows out there. With a catalogue that extensive, there’s bound to be a few weak links. After Marvel’s most recent release Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings received some critiques on Twitter (even though the film had a huge opening weekend), a bevy of fans stepped in to defend the movie by naming what they thought was the actual worst Marvel movie: Thor: The Dark World.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
wegotthiscovered.com

An Iconic Tim Burton Movie Comes To Netflix This Week

Tim Burton is currently cooking up one of the most-anticipated TV shows on its way to Netflix, and next month sees one of his classic movies debuting on the streaming service. The Edward Scissorhands filmmaker is set to direct Wednesday, a live-action Addams Family reimagining based around the family’s teen daughter, who’ll be played by Jenna Ortega. Burton’s fans are hoping that the series could mark a return to his creative heyday in the 1990s.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Classic Halle Berry Movie Leaving Netflix

A new slate of television shows and movies is headed to Netflix for September. Of course, that means that there are just as many programs that will be leaving the streaming service that month. One of the films that will be departing Netflix is the Halle Berry feature Why Do Fools Fall in Love. But, luckily, you still have some time to check it out before it leaves Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

2 Ben Affleck Movies Are Dominating Netflix Today

During Ben Affleck‘s lengthy career at or near the top of the Hollywood summit, we’ve seen three distinctly different sides to the industry persona. The first and likely most well-known, of course, is the A-list movie star who signs on to big-budget blockbusters designed to earn him a lot of money and generate the maximum box office revenue. Then there’s the character actor who joins smaller films allowing him to work with talented filmmakers and stretch his dramatic capabilities as well as the acclaimed writer and director with two Academy Awards under his belt.
MOVIES
Popculture

Marlon Wayans Returns to Netflix for New Halloween Movie

Deadline reports that Marlon Wayans is returning for a Halloween-themed film. One of Wayans most successful franchise films, Scary Movie, was released 20 years ago and the spoof went on to become a cult-classic comedy. Scary Movie became a blockbuster success, earning nearly $280 million against a $19 million budget. The film is a parody of various horror, slasher, and mystery film - including Scream, Scream 2, I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Sixth Sense, The Blair Witch Project, Halloween, and The Matrix, The Shining, and The Usual Suspects.
MOVIES
bocamag.com

Stream These: September Movies on Netflix, Prime, HBO Max

Probably the most high-profile feature to be released upon the pending 20th anniversary of the 9-11 terror attacks, the moral drama “Worth” centers on an attorney (Michael Keaton) placed in the impossible position of compensating family members of the nearly 3,000 Americans who died on that day. He’s forced to weigh outside factors in determining the amount of money owed each relative, as if one life is worth inherently more than another, which inevitably leads to conflicts involving race and sexuality in an unequal society. It’s a film that, I expect, will reveal the institutional fractures in a world that, on the surface, came together in selfless unity. Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan, Tate Donovan and Marc Maron co-star.
MOVIES
Decider

Never Forget: Best 9/11 Documentaries, Shows, and Movies To Watch on Netflix, HBO & Amazon Prime

For some people, anything having to do with 9/11 requires a trigger warning, while others find it helpful to examine what happened on one of the most significant single days in American history. On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, several filmmakers have released new films or docuseries, some providing new interpretations and perspectives on the day itself, such as 9/11: Minute By Minute, an in-depth look at everything we know to have happened that day in excruciating detail. Others take a look at the stories that revealed themselves in the aftermath, such as Generation 9/11, a PBS film that introduces seven young people, all born after the attacks, whose fathers were all killed on that day. And, while the events of 9/11 have also been recreated by Hollywood, Netflix’s new film, Worth, which is based on a true story, is a dramatization of the real-life events that occurred when lawyer Kenneth Feinberg sought compensation for the families of the victims of the attacks.
MOVIES
f4wonline.com

'Escape The Undertaker' interactive horror movie coming to Netflix

An interactive horror movie starring WWE's The Undertaker and The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E & Xavier Woods) is coming to Netflix in time for Halloween season. It was announced today that "Escape The Undertaker" will premiere on Netflix on Tuesday, October 5. Here's the description for the film:
WWE
SlashGear

Netflix will release an interactive WWE horror movie for Halloween

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has teamed up with Netflix to release an interactive horror movie based on The Undertaker, the professional name used by retired wrestler Mark Calaway. As with Bandersnatch and a handful of kids shows, Escape the Undertaker will allow viewers to decide how the movie ends. Netflix...
WWE
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Hugh Jackman Movie Just Hit Netflix

Hugh Jackman has etched his name into the cinematic history books as a result of his epic seventeen-year tenure as Wolverine, but the actor’s track record of box office success is far from stellar when he’s not kitted out in Wolverine’s standard ensemble of claws, mutton chops and a white vest.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Ryan Reynolds Movie Was Just Added To Netflix

What’s left to say about Green Lantern that hasn’t already been said by leading man Ryan Reynolds? Most recently, the actor described the box office dud as a crease in the anus of the universe, but it did at least lead to him meeting future wife Blake Lively, so it’s not all doom and gloom.
TV & VIDEOS
signalscv.com

Watch ‘Shang-Chi’ Online Full Free Movie HD

Where can you watch Shang-Chi online? Is it on Disney+ or theaters only? Here’s where to watch “Shang-Chi” online for free and how to stream “Legend of the Ten Rings” on Disney Plus. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe arrives...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And More This Week

Another week, another load of awesome new content coming to streaming. The week beginning September 13th delivers a range of original movies, though the real winners of these next few days are going to be TV fans as the various streaming services are offering up a bunch of must-see TV titles, from the launch of brand-new shows to the latest episodes and seasons of old favorites. Let’s take a closer look at what’s coming to Netflix and the rest this week…
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy