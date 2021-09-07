Forget Netflix, Some Movie Fans Rewind To VHS Tapes

For some people, anything having to do with 9/11 requires a trigger warning, while others find it helpful to examine what happened on one of the most significant single days in American history. On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, several filmmakers have released new films or docuseries, some providing new interpretations and perspectives on the day itself, such as 9/11: Minute By Minute, an in-depth look at everything we know to have happened that day in excruciating detail. Others take a look at the stories that revealed themselves in the aftermath, such as Generation 9/11, a PBS film that introduces seven young people, all born after the attacks, whose fathers were all killed on that day. And, while the events of 9/11 have also been recreated by Hollywood, Netflix’s new film, Worth, which is based on a true story, is a dramatization of the real-life events that occurred when lawyer Kenneth Feinberg sought compensation for the families of the victims of the attacks.

