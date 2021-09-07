CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon Wardell Signs With CAA

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qDwHL_0bp3GI8f00

EXCLUSIVE: Stand-up comedian, writer and actor Brandon Wardell has signed with CAA for representation.

Wardell is best-known for his work on Comedy Central and for his appearances on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, Netflix’s Special, Like And Subscribe for Verizon, as well as sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson on Netflix.

Wardell can next be seen starring opposite Jo Koy in Amblin Partners family comedy Easter Sunday, which is based on the stand-up comedy and life experiences of Koy.

He is also the co-host of the popular podcast Yeah, But Still, which has featured guests such as Lizzo, Vampire Weekend and Tim Heidecker. Wardell was previously featured in Vulture’s list of the “10 Best Comedy Podcasts of 2020.”

On the stand-up front, Wardell has toured with Bob Odenkirk and Bo Burnham.

In 2018, he released his debut LP, an ASMR album entitled An ASMR Album.

Wardell continues to be repped by manager Matt Sadeghian at Avalon and attorney Leigh Brecheen at Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson.

