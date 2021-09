Few road cars garner the praise and adoration heaped upon the Porsche 911 GT3. It's not the most powerful car on the road, not by a long shot, but when it comes to driver involvement and corner-carving ability, the 911 has established itself as a market leader not just once, but six times over. The newest, seventh generation, freshly launched for 2022, aims to be nothing less than the pinnacle of driving pleasure. But in many ways, it's an even more pure sports car than any that has come before it.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO