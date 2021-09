Rising oil & gas prices due to growing demand and a supply shortage are expected to continue driving the oil & gas industry’s growth in the coming months. Thus, oil & gas stocks Camber (CEI) and SilverBow (SBOW) should benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) is a Houston, Tex.-based independent oil and natural gas company that acquires, develops, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale Glasscock County, Texas. In comparison, SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW). which is also a Houston-based oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 13 HOURS AGO