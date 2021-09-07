CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Steph Curry Partners With FTX Crypto Exchange

By Luke Conway
The Street Crypto
The Street Crypto
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q4Esf_0bp3FhyV00

Steph Curry and the FTX cryptocurrency exchange have announced a partnership via press release. Curry has received equity in the exchange and will be an ambassador to the FTX brand going forward.

Don’t miss out on how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

"I'm excited to partner with a company that demystifies the crypto space and eliminates the intimidation factor for first-time users," said Curry. "FTX is likeminded when it comes to giving back to the community in meaningful ways and I can't wait to see what we can achieve together."

This announcement comes just a day after Steph caused a stir on Twitter when he said he was just getting into crypto.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r5CVE_0bp3FhyV00
https://twitter.com/StephenCurry30/status/1435047716950667264

In addition to the FTX equity given to Steph, FTX has also committed to providing annual contributions to the Eat.Learn.Play foundation that Stephen and Ayesha Curry founded. Eat.Learn.Play's goal is to allow kids to have more equal footing on their life and path forward to help them achieve success.

The CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, said that he knew Stephen was the right fit for FTX after speaking with him.

"After meeting and speaking with Stephen, it was clear that he is a seamless fit for FTX. His tireless commitment to charity alongside a ferocious work ethic to become the greatest in any arena he steps foot in, whether it is basketball, investing or business, perfectly align with FTX's core values. I look forward to working together with Stephen to create a positive impact for those who need it most in the world."

In Steph's new ambassador role, he will take part in various initiatives to grow the FTX brand and expose new audiences to cryptocurrency.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Steph Curry And Russell Westbrook Link Up At The 2021 Met Gala

The Met Gala 2021 just took place this evening, and a who's who of guests attended the vent. The annual event, which is held by New York's Museum of Metropolitan Art, hosts a collection of some of the biggest names in the world. The event is known for major celebrities...
NBA
warriorscentral.com

NBA Star Steph Curry Joins Tom Brady as FTX Ambassador

Sam Bankman-Fried's trading empire FTX adds another professional athlete to its cap table, with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry signing on as an "FTX global ambassador." As part of the deal, Curry will receive an equity stake in FTX. "The Hash" squad discusses Curry's Ethereum history and how it fits into FTX's continued push to bring crypto awareness to sports fans everywhere.
NBA
cryptoslate.com

Yesterday in FTX-land: Stephen Curry partnership and a $290,000 NFT

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has announced that the platform would now support an NFT marketplace where its throngs of international users and those in the United States would be able to mint, buy and sell the tokens across Solana and Ethereum networks. First FTX NFT Sells for over $200k. Shortly...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Ayesha Curry
insidebitcoins.com

Stephen Curry Gets Into the Crypto Game, Becomes FTX Ambassador

One of the greatest basketball players of all time today announced he’s also ‘getting started in the crypto game’, and ‘pumped to join the team’ at FTX exchange as their new global ambassador and a shareholder. Watch Stephen Curry’s video announcement on FTX’s Twitter account below. Stephen Curry Joins FTX...
NBA
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady gave Steph Curry some valuable cryptocurrency advice

When it comes to cryptocurrency, most of us don’t really have an idea of what we’re talking about. And if you wanted to start investing in Bitcoin or Dogecoin or any other kind of crypto coin out there, you might be hard-pressed to know where to start and how to go about it.
NBA
CoinTelegraph

NBA star Steph Curry asks Twitter for crypto advice

Following a lucrative $206,000 purchase of a popular Bored Ape Yacht Club nonfungible token, or NFT, last week, NBA all-star Steph Curry has reached out to his 15.5 million Twitter fanbase for advice on progressing in the crypto game on Tuesday. The Golden State Warriors guard tweeted: “Just getting started...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftx#Ftx Crypto Exchange
cryptopotato.com

Basketball Superstar Stephen Curry Joins FTX as Ambassador and Shareholder

NBA champion Stephen Curry has become a global ambassador and shareholder for FTX exchange in a new partnership deal. NBA superstar Stephen Curry has taken another step further into the cryptocurrency industry by partnering with crypto derivatives exchange FTX. Stephen Curry Joins FTX. According to the official announcement, the partnership...
NBA
u.today

NBA Superstar Stephen Curry Jumps on Crypto Train

American basketball player Stephen Curry is seeking some advice from members of the cryptocurrency community. The NBA superstar with a yearly salary of $45.78 million says that he’s only getting started with the fast-growing industry. Youtuber Marques Brownlee advised Curry to ignore everything he sees on crypto Twitter while some...
NBA
decrypt.co

FTX Token Hits All-Time High Amid Crypto Exchange's NFT Launch

FTX is a Hong Kong-based crypto derivatives exchange. Image: Shutterstock. FTT, the native token of crypto exchange FTX, rallied to a new all-time high of $83 on Tuesday following the launch of the platform’s NFT marketplace for U.S. users. FTT is a utility token of sorts, offering holders advantages like discounted trading fees as well as staking opportunities to earn a few extra percent.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CoinTelegraph

Crypto exchange FTX launches NFT marketplace for US-based customers

After witnessing the parabolic growth of the nonfungible token (NFT) ecosystem since the turn of the year, popular cryptocurrency exchange FTX has become the latest crypto platform to announce the launch of a native NFT marketplace. Exclusive for United States-based customers, the platform will enable users to mint, buy and...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Warriors' Steph Curry congratulates Drake on release of 'Certified Lover Boy'

Late Thursday night, one of the year’s most highly-anticipated albums dropped. Canadian rapper and singer Drake released his sixth studio album, “Certified Lover Boy.”. After the OVO artist dropped his new album, most of the world was buzzing off the latest tunes from the music star, including a member of the Golden State Warriors. Following the release of “CLB,” Steph Curry chimed in on Twitter to congratulate Drake.
NBA
hypebeast.com

Steph Curry Just Bought a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT for $180,000 USD Worth of ETH

Stephen Curry has just recently shelled out 55 ETH (~$180,000 USD) for a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT. The Bored Ape Yacht Club is quickly gaining traction as a batch of 10,000 Mutant Apes NFTs sold out in an hour on Saturday — raising a total of $96 million USD. In terms of appreciation in the market, the first Bored Ape sold for 0.68 ETH back in May, where just recently, Bored Ape #3749 saw numbers in the 1,500 ETH (~$4.8 million USD) range.
NBA
beincrypto.com

Crypto Derivatives ‘Somewhat Misunderstood,’ Says FTX CEO

Crypto exchange FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried believes that crypto derivatives are a “somewhat misunderstood area.”. “People will note that derivatives trade more volume in crypto than spot, which is true,” the 20-year-old crypto billionaire said. “But that is true of every asset class in the world.”. Bankman-Fried explained that derivatives...
MARKETS
The Street Crypto

The Street Crypto

494
Followers
307
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The Street Crypto delivers breaking news and in-depth analysis on cryptocurrency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy