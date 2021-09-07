Online-only letter to the editor: Winterer is the one you want on your team

I support Sheena Winterer for Ward 1 Missoula City Council. I met Sheena 25 years ago when I showed up on her Defoe Street front porch after spending the winter working in Glacier. I moved to Missoula with everything I owned in the back of my car to wait tables at the Old Town Café between field seasons. Sheena had recently bought her first house on the Northside and was renting three bedrooms to cover the mortgage as she poured blood, sweat and tears into fixing up that old classic.