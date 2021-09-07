CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to protect your business against floods, storms and hurricanes?

By Beltrando Pini Rodríguez
MySanAntonio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMexico is one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change ; 15% of the territory and 68% of the population are exposed to risks associated with its effects such as hurricanes and floods . Unfortunately, and despite the catastrophic effects of these natural phenomena, SMEs are one of the...

www.mysanantonio.com

