Permits to install home generators have soared since February’s winter storm, escalating from 43 homes in all of 2020 to 303 homes in the first eight months of 2021. The Austin area is on pace for a nearly 1,000% increase in homes applying for generator installation permits this year, according to a KXAN analysis of Austin permitting data. The installations are concentrated in Austin’s wealthier neighborhoods. Four of the top five zip codes with the most permits this year were in West and Northwest Austin.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO