CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waterford, CT

NFA grad Ian Cheney publishes new book

The Day
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaterford High School history teacher Ian Cheney has published a history book that walks a fine line between historical insight and easy readability. “Who Made the West: A Ranking of the 30 Most Influential Figures in Western History” is essentially a survey of the major events and pillars of Western civilization. It presents brief passages not only about the key people who made the West what it is but the historical movements, trends and developments that surrounded them.

www.theday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

6 things to watch Tuesday in California's recall election

Los Angeles (CNN) — The attempted recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom will reach its crescendo on Tuesday, with polls and ballot return data so far showing the Democratic governor in a strong position to stay in power in the nation's largest Democratic state. The recall effort is a largely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Blinken grilled in first hearing since Afghanistan withdrawal

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made his first public appearance before Congress on Monday to answer a barrage of questions about the Biden administration’s chaotic exit from Afghanistan. The nation’s top diplomat also came under scrutiny over the administration’s plans for Afghan allies left behind and the fate of more...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwich, CT
Entertainment
City
Waterford, CT
Norwich, CT
Government
Waterford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Norwich, CT
State
Connecticut State
The Associated Press

Putin to self-isolate due to COVID cases among inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that he tested negative for COVID-19. The announcement came in the Kremlin’s readout of Putin’s phone call with Tajikistan’s president. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, receiving his second shot in April.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus

Comments / 0

Community Policy