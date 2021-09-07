NFA grad Ian Cheney publishes new book
Waterford High School history teacher Ian Cheney has published a history book that walks a fine line between historical insight and easy readability. “Who Made the West: A Ranking of the 30 Most Influential Figures in Western History” is essentially a survey of the major events and pillars of Western civilization. It presents brief passages not only about the key people who made the West what it is but the historical movements, trends and developments that surrounded them.www.theday.com
