CCU receives generous gift from former head football coach Joe Moglia
CONWAY, S.C. – Days away from hosting its first-ever football game versus a Power 5 opponent in Brooks Stadium, Coastal Carolina University has received a generous gift from former head football coach, Joe Moglia. The contribution enables the University to begin design work on an indoor practice facility, expanded football facilities, and a proposed south endzone project. His gift will also complete the funding for a new stadium for the men’s and women’s soccer programs.www.wbtw.com
