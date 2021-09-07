CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

CCU receives generous gift from former head football coach Joe Moglia

By Chris Parks
wbtw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONWAY, S.C. – Days away from hosting its first-ever football game versus a Power 5 opponent in Brooks Stadium, Coastal Carolina University has received a generous gift from former head football coach, Joe Moglia. The contribution enables the University to begin design work on an indoor practice facility, expanded football facilities, and a proposed south endzone project. His gift will also complete the funding for a new stadium for the men’s and women’s soccer programs.

The Associated Press

Putin to self-isolate due to COVID cases among inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that he tested negative for COVID-19. The announcement came in the Kremlin’s readout of Putin’s phone call with Tajikistan’s president. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, receiving his second shot in April.
PUBLIC HEALTH
