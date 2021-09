The latest patch for TERA, patch 109, is set to bring a new area to the MMORPG. This area is Baldera, and we’ve got some details on what’s included in the patch. You can find Baldera in the Oblivion Woods of Arcadia. Alternatively, you can access Baldera through the Ruinweald found in the northern part of Oblivion Woods. If you’re keen to check ou the new area, do note the recommended level is 71. Furthermore, the TERA team notes you should only enter the area once you’ve hit level 70. Finally, Baldera will bring several new achievements, new quests, and more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO