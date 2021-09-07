CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Former Madison County, Tennessee, jailer indicted on misconduct charges

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday a former Madison County jailer has been arrested and indicted for assaulting an inmate. The TBI said agents began investigating the report of an inmate assault at the Madison County Jail in September 2020. They said they learned Madison County Detention Specialist JohnMichael Flowers was the jailer involved. Further details on the assault were not released.

Michelle Mosier
5d ago

Thats the ones that people got to watch. They think they can do anything and get by with it. I don't trust any police.

