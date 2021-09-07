Former Madison County, Tennessee, jailer indicted on misconduct charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday a former Madison County jailer has been arrested and indicted for assaulting an inmate. The TBI said agents began investigating the report of an inmate assault at the Madison County Jail in September 2020. They said they learned Madison County Detention Specialist JohnMichael Flowers was the jailer involved. Further details on the assault were not released.www.localmemphis.com
