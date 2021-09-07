Sunset4All Celebrates Achieving Crowdfunding Milestone
Yesterday, Sunset4All celebrated hitting its fundraising target. Sunset4All is a grassroots campaign for a safe all-ages protected bikeway along Sunset and Santa Monica Boulevards through East Hollywood, Echo Park, and Silver Lake. Earlier this year, Sunset4All and the L.A. County Bicycle Coalition launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise $25,000 for initial engineering and outreach for the proposed improvements.la.streetsblog.org
