Molalla XC: Indians compete in big invitational

Trip to Tillamook County for the Ultimook Race brings Indian harriers into the big meet environment.

The Molalla High cross country team stepped up to a much bigger race Saturday, Sept. 4, competing in the Ultimook Race at the Hydrangea Ranch in Tillamook County.

There were hundreds of runners and a large number of teams dialed into the first big invitational of the season.

On the boys side, the Indians finished 14th overall with 309 points.

Individually, Riley Reynolds led the way in the Class 1A-4A division with a 55th place finish in 20 minutes, 59.56 seconds. He was followed across the line by Osten Terry (74th in 22:04.51), Lucas Berreth (75th, 22:04.92), Clayton Huitt (82nd in 22:26.23) and Jecel Cortes (117th in 25:30.12).

In the girls varsity race, Kylie Benim came in 57th with a time of 27:06.85.