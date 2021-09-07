CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Album Review | Manic Street Preachers Share The Ultra Vivid Lament

By Adam Steiner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith an album of widescreen melancholy pop Manic Street Preachers let light (and love) in. My first Manics album was 1998’s This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours, bought when I was 15, it had a pervasive melancholy and great sense of yearning (Welsh hiraeth) for something indefinable and as a landlocked Midlander that spoke volumes to me. That album used sonic landscapes to tell stories of love and loss; tragedy and reckoning, so for me it became a map of the troubled and restless mind I could relate to.

The Ultra Vivid Lament starts in the past. “Snowing in Sapporo” sees Manic Street Preachers lyricist Nicky Wire (through the voice of frontman James Dean Bradfield) recalling a walk through snow-leaden Sapporo in 1993. Combining ethereal synths and Bradfield’s echoing vocals, it makes for a wonderfully dreamlike and deeply melancholic opening. The track encapsulates The Ultra Vivid Lament’s broader emotional tenor, which shares something with the confused, rich and jumbled headspace of a dream.
