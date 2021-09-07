Album Review | Manic Street Preachers Share The Ultra Vivid Lament
With an album of widescreen melancholy pop Manic Street Preachers let light (and love) in. My first Manics album was 1998’s This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours, bought when I was 15, it had a pervasive melancholy and great sense of yearning (Welsh hiraeth) for something indefinable and as a landlocked Midlander that spoke volumes to me. That album used sonic landscapes to tell stories of love and loss; tragedy and reckoning, so for me it became a map of the troubled and restless mind I could relate to.headstuff.org
