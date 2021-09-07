Molalla FB: Indians let Milwaukie wriggle off the hook

Molalla had a 12-0 lead, then watched its offense struggle at the Mustangs staged a second-half comeback

A good start went for naught as the Molalla High football team watched a 12-0 third quarter lead evaporate into a 21-12 loss to Milwaukie High Friday night. After a scoreless first quarter, running back Matthew Mueller got the Indians on the board first with a 50 yard scamper in the second quarter. The extra point was no good, but Mollala had 6-0 lead. They would stretch that to 12-0 when quarterback Tucker Ward found Jacob Watson in the end zone from 18 yards out early in the third quarter.

Unfortunately, Molalla's offense would go dry the rest of the way. Milwaukie pulled to within 12-7 after a 24-yard pass play. They took the lead early in the fourth with a short run, then put it away late with a 6-yard pass play. Ward threw for 94 yards and the one touchdown, while also adding 45 yard on 14 carries. Mueller led the offensive charge with 75 yards on five carries and his touchdown. Watson had three catches for 45 yards on the night. Molalla gets back in action on Sept. 10 with a road trip south to Hidden Valley. Game time is 7 p.m.